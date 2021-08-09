Caroline Vreeland, a socialite puts on quite the show at Thompson Hollywood Hotel

- Advertisement -

Singer-songwriter and socialite Caroline Vreeland wowed the crowd at the launch of the Thompson Hollywood hotel on Friday evening.

Caroline, 33 years old, was a show stopper in an evening dress that was too short. She belted out songs by Chris Isaak and Nancy Sinatra’s Bang Bang.

She joined stars such as Ashley Benson and Victoria’s Secret model Leomie Anderson at the event, held at the new 11-story hotel.

VIP: Caroline Vreeland, singer-songwriter and socialite was a star performer of original songs at the hotel’s 11th floor.

The socialite-turned-singer is known for her flirty, fearless body-positive social media posts, and the event was no exception.

Caroline, great-granddaughter to fashion legend Diana Vreeland, had her album released by streaming websites blocked last year because of the cover’s violation.

DailyMail.com spoke to her that it was disappointing to see women still rely on hypocritical double-topless standards.

Caroline stated that she assumed there would be no problem because the actual nipple is covered by her fingers.

Siren: Caroline (33), put on an impressive performance in a plunging evening dress, belting out hits including “Bang Bang” by Nancy Sinatra and “Wicked Games” by Chris Isaak.

It was striking: This singer was the embodiment of Hollywood glamour and matched her surroundings.

Glam: Caroline poses with her completed set after the launch of Thompson Hollywood

A new destination. The hotel features 190 guestrooms and a restaurant run by Lincoln Carson.

“It is a difficult situation, because I want to remain in the good graces and guidelines of streaming platforms. But it’s disheartening that women are still having to deal with such a hypocritical and archaic double-standard.”

Other notable guests included Beck the musician, Johnny Wujek the stylist, and Mia Moretti the DJ. They all took in the surroundings and were described as having an ‘iconic spirit of the French Riviera combined with modern Southern California ease.

Lincoln Carson, chef at the restaurant, oversees this new property that features 190 guest rooms with mid-century modern decor.

A buzzy crowd partied at Bar Lis on the roof and outside terrace. They enjoyed the 360-degree views of the city, including the famous Hollywood sign.

Angelic: Victoria’s Secret Model Leomie Anderson looked stunning in a leather jacket and crop top, showing off her toned body.

Party: Stars were treated to a DJ set as they toured the new lounge bar.