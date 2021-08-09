Quantcast
Caroline Vreeland, a socialite puts on quite the show at Thompson Hollywood Hotel

By Newslanes Media
Caroline Vreeland, a socialite and actress puts on quite a show at the launch of Thompson Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles

Singer-songwriter and socialite Caroline Vreeland wowed the crowd at the launch of the Thompson Hollywood hotel on Friday evening.

Caroline, 33 years old, was a show stopper in an evening dress that was too short. She belted out songs by Chris Isaak and Nancy Sinatra’s Bang Bang.

She joined stars such as Ashley Benson and Victoria’s Secret model Leomie Anderson at the event, held at the new 11-story hotel.

VIP: Singer-songwriter and socialite Caroline Vreeland wowed the crowd with a sultry performance of original songs and covers at the 11-story hotel

The socialite-turned-singer is known for her flirty, fearless body-positive social media posts, and the event was no exception.

Caroline, great-granddaughter to fashion legend Diana Vreeland, had her album released by streaming websites blocked last year because of the cover’s violation.

DailyMail.com spoke to her that it was disappointing to see women still rely on hypocritical double-topless standards.

Caroline stated that she assumed there would be no problem because the actual nipple is covered by her fingers.

Siren: Caroline, 33, put on a busty display in a plunging evening gown, as she belted out songs including a cover of Nancy Sinatra?s Bang Bang and Wicked Games by Chris Isaak

Striking: The singer was the epitome of Hollywood glamour, matching her surroundings

Glam: Caroline poses after finishing her set at the launch of the Thompson Hollywood

New destination: The establishment includes 190 guest rooms and a restaurant helmed by chef Lincoln Carson

“It is a difficult situation, because I want to remain in the good graces and guidelines of streaming platforms. But it’s disheartening that women are still having to deal with such a hypocritical and archaic double-standard.”

Other notable guests included Beck the musician, Johnny Wujek the stylist, and Mia Moretti the DJ. They all took in the surroundings and were described as having an ‘iconic spirit of the French Riviera combined with modern Southern California ease.

Lincoln Carson, chef at the restaurant, oversees this new property that features 190 guest rooms with mid-century modern decor.

A buzzy crowd partied at Bar Lis on the roof and outside terrace. They enjoyed the 360-degree views of the city, including the famous Hollywood sign.

Angelic: Victoria's Secret model Leomie Anderson stunned in a crop top and leather jacket showing off her toned torso

VIP: The British supermodel struck a series of chic poses as she arrived at the glam event on Friday

Party: The stars were treated to a DJ set while checking out the brand new lounge bar

Party: Stars were treated to a DJ set as they toured the new lounge bar.

First guests: Slick struck a pose upon arrival

Earning her fashion stripes: Ashley poses against a wall at the fancy hotel

