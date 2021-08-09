Charlie Bell, senior cloud executive at Amazon, is leaving the companyAfter more than 23 Years

After more than 23-years, Charlie Bell has resigned from Amazon. He was a senior leader in Amazon and an integral part of Amazon’s cloud business.

The Information reported his departure and CNBC confirmed it. Andy Jassy is now the Amazon CEO.

Peter Desantis is the senior vice president for infrastructure and support at Amazon Web Services. He will replace Bell as head of utility computing, The Information reported. This was a result of an internal email. Prasad Kalyanaraman will take over as leader for AWS infrastructure and network services.

- Advertisement -

AWS’s CEO Adam Selipsky is the one leading it. He joined Amazon after serving as Tableau Software’s CEO in Seattle.

Bell joined Amazon in 1998 when it acquired his company, Server Technologies Group, an e-commerce transaction software company that he founded in 1996 after leaving Oracle, according to his LinkedIn bio. His role is to lead the general management of AWS Services, which includes product definition, pricing and software development.

In a virtual appearance last year at an industry conference, Bell described his time at AWS as “14 years of pure fun.”

Publié at Tue 10 August 2021, 02:00:08 (+0000).