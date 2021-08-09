Cold War Season 5 Release Date: Call of Duty Update Time revealed

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War will be the first COD title that will be updated this week for the Season 5 release date. It will not be the first game patched, with Warzone coming 24-hours after. However it doesn’t necessarily mean that it won’t get early access. - Advertisement - Call of Duty Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone have instead set a single release date for Season 5. Developers Treyarch Software and Raven Software decided to release Call of Duty updates 24 hours apart in order to ensure servers are not under strain. It is not possible to update two large games at once in a rush to access the Cold War Season 5 Content.

There are plenty of reasons to believe that gamers will return to the titles in Season 5. - Advertisement - Cold War will receive five multiplayer maps as mentioned previously. Some of these maps may sound familiar to Black Ops players. Echelon, a 6v6 experience will be available with Season 5, and it may take some time to master. These other locations might provide COD enthusiasts with more information about where to explore the various places. The Slums and Zoo were pulled from Black Ops 2. Each map’s official description includes: SlumsThis tight, three-lane Vintage map is available for Season Five’s launch.

- Advertisement - Slums was first introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops II. It is located deep inside Panama City and features a central fountain that invites long-range combat across lanes, as well as plenty of aerial Scorestreak bombardments. Drive-InSoon after Season Five’s launch window closes, popcorn will be available for Drive-In. This classic movie from Black Ops is set in a drive-in theater in an abandoned ghost town in the midwestern United States. Drive-In has been remastered in honor of its 10th anniversary. It is part of Black Ops Annihilation Map Pack. The film features close-quarters fighting and strong overwatch points. This includes the large screen at the Galactic Drive-In where snipers can shine and long-range weapons. ZooSeason Five concludes with a trio of iconic maps. A second theatre of battle, the 6v6 version of Zoo from Black Ops is also available. It arrives later in the season. No cage can contain you while you battle through the bear pits, aquariums, and other hazards in Zoo. This original DLC was included with Black Ops’ second DLC Pack Escalation. To get a great view of the action, take the Monorail ride. Or visit the souvenir shop for some free pain.

CALL OF DUTY SEASON 5 UPDATE TIMES Activision confirmed to Publisher that Call of Duty Cold War Update Time for Season 5 Patch has been set for 5AM BST on August 11. The patch will still be available for download on August 10. However, COD players will need to wait 24 hours to get the updated content. This means that Cold War and Warzone Season 5 will be released at 5 AM BST Thursday August 12. Activision added this message: “Don’t let the mind games win – Black Ops Cold War Season Five and Warzone Season Five will be online on August 12 after updates to Black Ops Cold War (August 10th at 9PM PT) and Warzone (August 11th at 9PM PT).

