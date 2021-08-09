Quantcast
Costa del Sol tourist won’t have to present Covid passports Nightclubs or bars

By Newslanes Media
According to data, at least 8 towns and villages of the Malaga region have seen more than 1,000 cases for every 100,000 people in just two weeks. With Spain now on the amber list, hoteliers say they hope the Costa del Sol will once again attract British tourists.

Prior to the pandemic, British tourists were the main market for Spain, but amid ongoing travel restrictions, German and French holidaymakers have overtaken UK visitors.

Costa del Sol’s tourism number plunged by the restrictions imposed by coronavirus to 45,686 in the first half of the year.

Publited at Mon, 9 Aug 2021 11.34:03 ET

