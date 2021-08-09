Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

https://newslanes.com/wp-content/plugins/WPRobot5/full-text-rss/makefulltextfeed.php?format=rss&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewslanes.com%2Fwp-content%2Fplugins%2FWPRobot5%2Ffull-text-rss%2Fmakefulltextfeed.php%3Fformat%3Drss%26url%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.wmutils.com%252Ffulltextrss%252Fmakefulltextfeed.php%253Furl%253Dhttps%25253A%25252F%25252Fwww.express.co.uk%25252Fposts%25252Frss%25252F18%25252Fentertainment%2526amp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Bmax%253D5%2526amp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Blinks%253Dremove%2526amp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Bexc%253D1%2526amp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Bamp%253Bsummary%253D1
Returnal PS5 review
As a massive Dark Souls fanboy, I managed to get my grubby mitts on a PS5 for the sole purpose of playing Bluepoint’s remake of Demon’s Souls, which turned out to be fantastic. The console became a bit of an ornament, however. Apart from Astro’s Playroom which was a brilliantly priced free title, I haven’t seen any PS5 games that are worth my time (webp?r=1628509358195). The game was a true masterpiece and consumed me for several weeks. Just like the fate it inflicts upon its main character, I will now attempt to explain why this brilliant title kept me coming back again and again and again and again and…
Returnal’s story sees an astronaut, Selene – a rare and very welcome example of a middle-aged female protagonist – crash-landing her ship Helios on a remote planet during a scouting mission. Atropos proves to be as hostile as an xenomorph medbay, and everything that moves or grow on the planet soon tries to kill Selene. Your first death reveals the twist: every time she expires, Selene is inexplicably resurrected, experiencing the trauma of the crash once again only to stumble out of the wreckage into a familiar – but strangely re-organised – alien world, armed only with a rudimentary pistol, to begin her exploration and battle for survival anew.
My earlier Alien reference was deliberate, of course, as the game has clearly been heavily inspired by Ridley Scott’s franchise, although interestingly it draws more from the Prometheus end of the acid pool.
Atropos is hauntingly beautiful, the lighting and particle effects at times so impressive that you might forget to keep shooting (for the love of god, keep shooting) and the game runs at an astonishingly smooth framerate despite the graphical extravaganza unfolding before your eyes.
The creature design is excellent, with the planet’s denizens a disturbing mix of Lovecraftian biology and more mechanical components, again in a nod to HR Giger’s influential work.
There is also real variety in the game’s different ‘biomes’ as well as some impressive environmental storytelling, with each ‘run’ enabling you to learn more about the planet that has ensnared you and the races that inhabit it.
However, the plot’s real intrigue is introduced when Selene begins to discover her own corpses strewn throughout Atropos, and recovers audio logs that she has no memory of recording. This psychological horror is cranked up several notches when she finds what appears to be a faithful recreation of her own, Earth-bound house, and steps into a decidedly PT-like hallway… but I will spare you any further details, as the unfolding story is intriguing enough to merit a spoiler-free experience.
Returnal: PlayStation release trailer for brand new game
But where Returnal really shines isn’t in its enigmatic plot, or its impressive visuals, but rather the unrivalled joy of its gameplay. The controls might be the best I have ever encountered, feeling so utterly precise and responsive that you can perform feats of bullet-dodging you previously thought were reserved only for Guy Ritchie characters.
I’m struggling to remember feeling quite so satisfied after overcoming a pack of monsters as in Returnal, particularly because the stakes are so high – a single blunder can decimate your energy bar, and when it runs out you are mercilessly booted back to the crash site and the start of another ill-fated loop.
Succour comes in the form of consumables and other collectables, which are acquired by parting with one of the multiple in-game currencies, or perhaps in exchange for a penalty. Returnal requires good judgement and skillful gunplay. After defeating a number of challenging enemies, should I use the ‘obolites collected in healing material or spend them on an enhancement to my weapon? Should I unlock this chest that’s infected with ‘malignancy’, which might be harmless, or might result in a crippling malfunction of my spacesuit?
Make the wrong call and all your items and upgrades will be lost as Selene’s death-shriek echoes in your eardrums once again.
Speaking of eardrums, mention must go to the game’s wonderful and atmospheric sound design, not to mention the brilliant soundtrack by Bobby Krlic (of Midsommar fame, among his many glorious compositions). His ethereal score varies from haunting dirges to chaotic onslaughts, but always perfectly matches the world’s melancholy, fundamentally alien feel.
For all its hostility, though, Returnal does provide you with small mercies. Some items and unlockables are available between runs, such as the merciful death of the boss in each biome. There are shortcuts that allow you to jump sections or whole biomes between runs. This includes the death of each biome’s graphically stunning but difficult boss. I look forward immensely to more from Housemarque, but for now I’m content to look forward to abandoning Helios for just one more run…
Rating: 5/5
This game was reviewed by Jon Richter, writer of dark fiction and co-host of the Dark Natter podcast. Follow him on Twitter @RichterWrites, Instagram @jonrichterwrites, or visit his official website.
http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/daily-express-entertainment-news/~3/1y9DmRytC7I/Brian-May-Back-to-the-Light-album-launch-Freddie-Mercury-Too-Much-Love-Will-Kill-You
Brian remembered how Freddie liked Too Much Love Will Kill You and recorded the Queen version in 1989, which was released posthumously on 1995’s Made in Heaven.
The guitarist said: “I don’t think I knew what was in Freddie’s head at that moment because he knew things that we didn’t know at that time.
“And he said, ‘Look I love this song, we have to do the Queen version of it.’
“Of course, my version was done so there was no need to be careful, we could just say, ‘Okay, This is a Queen production, it’s going to be big and bombastic’, full of high energy stuff, which you don’t get on [my solo] version at all.”
http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/daily-express-entertainment-news/~3/7p9qlJqxo18/Elvis-Presley-Linda-Thompson-dating-photos
It was almost 50 years ago when Linda Thompson first started dating Elvis Presley. From 1972 to 1976, the couple shared Graceland. And a few years ago, Linda wrote her memoir looking back at those times.
Linda Thompson‘s book is called A Little Thing Called Life: On Loving Elvis Presley, Bruce Jenner and Songs in Between.
And following the anniversary of her memoir’s publication, Linda has shared some photographs from her extraordinary, life including a couple from dating The King.
The 71-year-old wrote on her Instagram: “Here are just a very few images of some of the book signing parties, and a few of the subjects and moments I write about in my memoir.
“Included between each chapter are lyrics that I have written for some songs you might know that correlate to special moments in my life.”
READ MORE: Elvis: How Lisa Marie’s name was chosen and what a boy would be called
Elvis had started parts of the language with his late mother Gladys, who he was particularly attached to. To cheer up Elvis when he felt down, Linda used words like Iddytream to mean ice cream. While some words were unknown to others in the Memphis Mafia and couldn’t be deciphered.
A movie biopic of Elvis’ life and career is currently in post-production at Warner Bros, having been directed by Baz Luhrmann in Australia.
Austin Butler stars as The King opposite Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker, in the film set for release on June 3, 2022.
http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/daily-express-entertainment-news/~3/RcXQ76JXhTM/Genshin-Impact-Yoimiya-banner-release-time-What-is-the-Yoimiya-Banner-Sayu-release-date
The Genshin Impact event scheduled for this week is launching very soon, with the Sayu and Yoimiya Banner release date the latest part of the ambitious 2.0 expansion.
Yoimiya will be headlining the Tapestry of Golden Flames Banner, with the five-star Pyro, who wields a Bow.
Owners of Naganohara Fireworks, Yoimiya is the most skilled pyrotechnician in Inazuma and is known as the Queen of the Summer Festival.
“Yoimiya is the other five-star character joining in Version 2.0. Her skills include being a Pyro archer as well as an expert in fireworks. Yoimiya is known as “The Queen of Summer Festival”. She excels at creating fireworks to represent people’s dreams and hopes. Sayu is the last of four-star ninja characters who can wield an Anemo Vision. Despite her petite stature, she can wield a giant claymore bigger than herself.”
And while Yoimiya will be the headliner, this week’s Genshin update won’t be the only character getting a boosted drop.
Like with most Banners, there will be a bundle of four-star fighters available alongside the main event.
The character list will include the following during this week’s August event:
“Mujina Ninja””*Sayu (Anemo), “Katzlein Cocktail”*Diona (Cryo), and “Blazing Riff”*Xinyan (Pyro).
Sayu is expected to be another big draw during the coming weeks, who has been raised in the Shuumatsuban since she was a child, and is extremely loyal to the organization.
WHEN DOES THE GENSHIN IMPACT YOIMIYA BANNER START?
Developers Mihoyo has confirmed that the Genshin Impact Yoimiya Banner has a scheduled release date for Tuesday, August 10.
PS4, PC and Mobile gamers should get access to the event at the same time, alongside the next-gen PlayStation 5 console.
“The Test Run trial event will be open during this event wish. Travellers may use fixed lineups containing the selected trial characters to enter specific stages and test them out.
“Travelers that complete the challenges will receive the corresponding rewards.”
A new event is being launched this week as part of this week’s Banner, which will bring boosted drop rates to some top weapons.
This will include the 5-star weapon Thundering Pulse Bow and the 5-star Skyward Blade Sword.
Meanwhile, The 4-star weapons Sacrificial Sword, Rainslasher Claymore, Dragon’s Bane Polear), Sacrificial Fragments Catalyst, and Favonius Warbow Bow will receive a huge drop-rate boost.
Genshin Impact has proven extremely popular since it launched last year and is currently only available on a few platforms.
Genshin cannot be played on Xbox One or Xbox Series X but it is expected to launch on Nintendo Switch in the coming months.
http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/daily-express-entertainment-news/~3/lj0O54MsKL4/Back-4-Blood-beta-end-time-early-access-end-date-TODAY
The current Back 4 Blood early access beta is ending today, August 9, across all platforms.
That means that even if you have pre-ordered the game, you will have to wait until the next test begins before you can log back in.
The good news is that the Back 4 Blood Open Beta is starting this week, meaning more gamers will be jumping into servers across PS4, Xbox One, PC and next-gen consoles.
But for fans still enjoying the experience today, the current Back 4 Blood beta early access period will finish today.
A message from the development team explains: “Pre-ordering grants entry into the Early Access portion of the Open Beta from August 5-9.
“You can also register for a chance to get into the Early Access portion of the Open Beta, but please note, registration does not guarantee Early Access entry as codes are limited.
“Players must have or create a WB Games Account in order to redeem their Open Beta code.
“The Open Beta from August 12-16 will be available for all players. Pre-ordering is not required to play Back 4 Blood during this period.”
WHAT IS THE BACK 4 BLOOD EARLY ACCESS BETA END TIME?
Developers Turtle Rock Studios has confirmed that the Back 4 Blood early access beta will end today at 8pm BST, August 9, 2021.
Progress made during early access is not expected to crossover to the full game experience later in 2021.
There have been five different Cleaners to play as during early access, along with a variety of weapons to check out, cards to build decks with, and Ridden to slay. Two co-op PvE missions and two PvP maps will be available, as well as the ability to explore Fort Hope.
An added bonus for gamers on PC is that they will be able to play Back 4 Blood using DLSS support.
And for those who have never used this option while playing on Nvidia-powered computers, DLSS uses the power of NVIDIA’s supercomputers to train and improve its AI model.
The updated models are delivered to your GeForce RTX PC through Game Ready Drivers, and then Tensor Cores use their teraflops of dedicated AI horsepower to run the DLSS AI network in real-time.
DLSS also lets you choose several image quality modes – from Quality to Ultra Performance (depending on your game) – that controls the game’s internal rendering resolution.
Performance mode enables up to 4X AI super resolution (i.e. The new Ultra-Performance mode allows for up to 9X AI super-resolution (1440p –>: 8K p>).
