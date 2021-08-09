GTA 5 is leaving Xbox Game Pass: What will it cost? You can keep playing

Xbox Game Pass customers have suffered a major blow as GTA 5 has been removed from the service.

On August 8, Grand Theft Auto 5 was taken off Xbox Game Pass.

There’s always the chance that it might return in the future, but subscribers will have to purchase the game right away to continue playing.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is currently available for PS24.99 on Xbox One.

This is the Premium Edition, and it comes with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack to GTA Online.

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack allows new GTA Online players to quickly jumpstart their criminal enterprises with some of the most popular and exciting content, plus 1,000,000 Bonus Cash to Spend in GTA Online. All content is worth more than GTA$10,000,000 when purchased individually.

The other versions include the same online and single-player content as in the original version, plus extra cash that can be spent on upgrades.

You may have been taken aback by the announcement that GTA 5 will be leaving Game Pass. However, six more games are going extinct this weekend.

