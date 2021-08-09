Here are the latest figures on microchip supply: Production cuts lessen

The industry saw a decrease in production last week due to shortages of microchips. However, the numbers of vehicles lost continued to increase, according to AutoForecast Solutions’ latest report. They have been monitoring the crisis for the past year.

AFS has increased its estimation for vehicles that were cut from global production plans to reach 5.8 million. AFS now predicts that as many a 7.1 million vehicles could eventually be exterminated due to the shortage.

- Advertisement -



