Quantcast
27.1 C
United States of America
Monday, August 9, 2021
type here...
Automotive

Here are the latest figures on microchip supply: Production cuts lessen

By Newslanes Media
0
11

Must read

The industry saw a decrease in production last week due to shortages of microchips. However, the numbers of vehicles lost continued to increase, according to AutoForecast Solutions’ latest report. They have been monitoring the crisis for the past year.

AFS has increased its estimation for vehicles that were cut from global production plans to reach 5.8 million. AFS now predicts that as many a 7.1 million vehicles could eventually be exterminated due to the shortage.

- Advertisement -


Source: AutoForecast Solutions Inc. autoforecastsolutions.com

AutoForecast Solutions Inc.


- Advertisement -

Publiated at Mon, 9 Aug 2021 09:59:10 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCould a Highly Dangerous COVID Mutation Emerge in Our Pets? Here’s The Science
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks