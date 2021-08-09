‘I hate you!’ Allison Langdon, a mortified woman, hits out at co-host Karl Stefanovic over modelling photo

- Advertisement -

Karl Stefanovic landed himself in hot water on the Today show on Tuesday when he embarrassed his co-host Allison Langdon.

Ally (42 years old) was pranked by the 46-year-old, who shared an image from her modeling days.

Karl was shocked when the mother-of-two was disgusted and threw a balloon around, hitting her as loudly as possible.

“Stop it!” She added that, and the Today panel, which included Karl, Brooke Boney, newsreader Alex Cullen, and entertainment reporter Brooke Boney, burst into laughter.

Brooke said, “She looks like she is in a Quentin Tarantino film!” Brooke laughed, commenting on a picture of Allison that was featured in Darwin City Buzz.

Karl said, “It’s probably the greatest shot I’ve ever seen.”

‘I’m so mad,’ said Allison. Jan, I’m not happy. Here is my anger… Wait until Karl stops rolling the cameras, Karl.

Although little is known about Allison’s modeling career, it appears that she did not follow this path long before moving into journalism full time.

Charles Sturt University was her school of journalism. She joined Channel Nine soon after receiving her degree.

Allison in her early days. Although little is known about Allison’s modeling career, it appears that she did not follow this route for very long before moving into full-time journalism. Photo taken June 30, 2019,

She was most well-known for her 60 Minutes reporting role before joining Today.

She is married to journalist-turned-corporate media advisor Michael Willesee Jr.

They have two children together, Mack and Scout.