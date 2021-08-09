Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert were the Bachelor in Paradise Winners Show off your newly bought house on Instagram

- Advertisement -

Jade Roper took to Instagram Sunday to show her followers the home she and her husband Tanner Tolbert recently purchased in Orange County, California.

The Bachelor contestant, 34, posted a video set to The Rusted Root’s song Send Me On My Way that showed her children Emmy, aged three, and Brooks, aged two, exploring the house while Roper holds baby Reed.

“We purchased the house!” “We are excited to embark on this adventure with you and share it with all of our friends!” She captioned her video.

The Tolberts are making big changes: Jade Roper posted on Instagram Sunday, to share the house she recently bought with Tanner Tolbert.

- Advertisement - It’s still a work in progress: Although the structure looks complete, it looks like the backyard needs to be improved before the house can be fully finished.

“The house was found by serendipitous chance, although there were some hiccups, haha!” Today is MOVING TIME! As we embark on this adventure, we can’t wait for you to see everything! She shared her thoughts.

Bachelor In Paradise Season 2 Winner Emmy Brooks and Reed ran around the rooms with their followers, while Reed crawled on the ground in the new house.

Roper shared that Roper is helping the family move things around the house. Roper also posted that Roper’s children seem to be adapting well to this new environment.

The new baby’s home: Roper snapped this photo of her living room and Reed, her infant, crawling behind it.

- Advertisement - Roper shares a new adventure as she films another room in her house, one that has a fireplace.

What’s a congratulatory wine? Roper shared with her viewers the wine cellar in her new house, which has already a bottle of red wine.

Roper’s sad farewell video: Roper shared this and other videos to wish the family a happy goodbye.

“Emmy runs into every room, saying “What the hell!” She wrote one clip. “Overall, though, I think that the children are handling this big change very well so far.

Jade’s family has grown from its beginning on Instagram as well as reality TV.

Tanner and Jade were each winners of Bachelor in Paradise. They got married soon after.

“What the hell!” Roper stated that her daughter runs around the empty rooms shouting the phrase. However, the other children seem to be able to adjust to it.

Emmy with Brooks: Emmy, her brother and their journey from house to home. Emmy explores the various rooms of the house which will become their home.

Jade captured Tanner and Tanner’s moment in paradise, Forever in Paradise 2. After failing to get on the Bachelor or Bachelorette, the couple were able to win season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Emmy was welcomed into their home by the couple on August 17, 2017. Brooks was born July 29, 2019. Roper gave birth to Brooks in her family’s closet 75 minutes after she had given birth.

In July last year, the couple shared their plans to have a third baby. Reed was born November 14.

Roper also posted a photo on Instagram last year revealing that both of their children are rainbow babies. Rainbow babies can be born to parents who have lost their child through miscarriage, stillbirth or other causes. Before Emmy was born, the couple had a miscarriage.