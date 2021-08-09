Jose Mourinho handed Tammy Abraham a transfer blow at Arsenal Chelsea Outcasts Set Their Eyes

According to reports, Roma will be a strong competitor for Arsenal’s Tammy Abraham, Chelsea’s forward. Jose Mourinho has identified Abraham, 23, as his priority target. Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners are interested in a deal for Abraham as Mikel Arteta seeks additional support at the top.

Chelsea's striker, Thomas Tuchel arrived in January and has since been kept out of the Stamford Bridge first-team. Abraham is not starting a competition match since February under the German manager and appears set to leave the club in the summer. With Inter Milan's forward Romelu Liukaku arriving soon, Abraham will be pushed down further in the hierarchy. A move to another location is the most likely solution. Arsenal is said to be keen admirers the ex-Aston Villa loanee who was Chelsea's joint top scorer in all competitions, despite not being active last season. It seems that the Roma have been prepared to fight with the Gunners to get his signature. JUST IN: Arsenal's three Lautaro Martinez alternatives if star joins Tottenham

Mourinho has earmarked Abraham as one of two options for the club to pursue this summer, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. Roma need a striker to fill in the void created by Lukaku's departure. Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko will join them. Borja Mayoral will remain with Mourinho, who won the most games against Dzeko in the last season. However, Mourinho is likely to sign another forward this summer. Roma may also be watching Alexander Isak (real Sociedad talisman), who was a great performer for Sweden earlier in the summer. DO NOT MISS

Mourinho is yet to decide whether he will approve a move by the 21-year old marksman, or instruct Roma's hierarchy not to seek the services of Abraham. Atalanta is believed to also be interested in this player. Recently, Cristian Romero joined Tottenham as a defender for around PS47million. Arsenal would be forced to rethink their plans to sign a striker if Abraham does not move to Serie A. Recent weeks have seen the Gunners linked to Odsonne Edouard, a Celtic-based musician and Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. Want a pre-season preview of YOUR club's season? Get it in your email and in your letters.

Trevor Sinclair, an ex-england winger suggested recently that Abraham could be the ideal addition to Arteta’s ranks before the new season. The Chelsea man is able to add a new dimension of attacking threat to the club. “He’s got everything, Arsenal could do with him too,” Sinclair told talkSPORT when quizzed on Abraham’s future back in May. “[Alexandre] Lacazette is getting older. His height would make him a good holdup and bring something different to the table. He’s mobile and has good footwork, so he might be an Arsenal pick. He’s clearly a skilled player. He is a huge fan of mine. I just want him to play football. He’s stuck if he doesn’t develop and continue to improve his game as a football player. That’s unacceptable for a young athlete.

