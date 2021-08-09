Leeds turn back on PS13m asking price forcing Marcelo Bielsa To look elsewhere

Marcelo Bielsa will turn his attentions elsewhere in his search for a centre-back after it emerged Leeds United were not prepared to pay PS13million for Omar Colley. Although Elland Road was interested in the Sampdoria player, they did not offer the asking price.
Leeds is looking to strengthen its squad ahead of the transfer deadline.
After three seasons playing in Yorkshire, Junior Firpo was signed from Barcelona by the team. Jack Harrison’s loan move to Manchester City became permanent.
Kristoffer Klaesson, Valerenga’s goalkeeper, has been brought in from Valerenga as a backup for Illan Meslier. He was one of Europe’s top stoppers last season.
Leeds performed admirably in their return to the Premier League after being relegated back in 2004.
Bielsa strengthened his defense and made it much harder for his team to overcome after a rough start.
Colley is being monitored by West Ham, according to reports. Leeds could now be looking for a centre-back alternative in order to improve their 54 Premier League goals last season.
After joining Elland Road three years ago, Bielsa is doing amazing things at Elland Road.
Leeds missed the Championship promotion by a narrow margin in his debut season as a helmer, but he stormed to the title in his second season.
Jamie O’Hara, a former Tottenham player believes the club would have succeeded in keeping their manager.
“He needs to be at a big club,” O’Hara told talkSPORT last month. Let’s face it, he needs to play at Barcelona.
“I don’t think Leeds is a small club, and I don’t say Bielsa should leave. I just believe he should stay at Barcelona.
Leeds is very fortunate to have him as a manager.
He seems to have a love-hate relationship with the club, the community and its fans. He is loved by them all and I believe he also loves them.
“But, if somebody like Barcelona, Real Madrid, or PSG comes knocking, I’m sorry. You’re not staying here at Leeds United.
