Marcelo Bielsa will turn his attentions elsewhere in his search for a centre-back after it emerged Leeds United were not prepared to pay PS13million for Omar Colley. Although Elland Road was interested in the Sampdoria player, they did not offer the asking price.

Leeds is looking to strengthen its squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

- Advertisement -

After three seasons playing in Yorkshire, Junior Firpo was signed from Barcelona by the team. Jack Harrison’s loan move to Manchester City became permanent.

Kristoffer Klaesson, Valerenga’s goalkeeper, has been brought in from Valerenga as a backup for Illan Meslier. He was one of Europe’s top stoppers last season.

Leeds performed admirably in their return to the Premier League after being relegated back in 2004.

Bielsa strengthened his defense and made it much harder for his team to overcome after a rough start.

- Advertisement -

JUST INKlopp is at risk of making the same Liverpool transfer error as in title defense