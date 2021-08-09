Quantcast
Lionel Messi rejects Neymar’s gesture ahead of PSG transfer Plans sentimental moves

Since his 2017 world record PS200m run from Barca, Neymar has worn this number.

The Spanish outlet claims that Messi declined the gesture, and PSG is making arrangements to have a number with important connotations.

There are two options: No 19 and No 30, which Messi wore before taking No 10 at Barca.

Messi made his debut in 2004 against Espanyol, and he was the first member of La Liga’s original team with 30.

