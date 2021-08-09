Lisa Armstrong sex with James Green, her boyfriend Wedding of Ant McPartlin

- Advertisement -

Lisa Armstrong looked besotted with boyfriend James Green as they headed out on a dog walk together, the day after her ex Ant McPartlin tied the knot for a second time.

She was 44 years old and looked great while walking hand-in-hand with her 38 year-old electrician boyfriend.

The pair were seen at a west London park on Sunday with her pet pooch Hurley – whom Lisa shares custody with ex Ant.

This was because Lisa liked a tweet by a fan. She reached out to Lisa the day following Ant’s marriage to Anne-Marie Corbett, his ex-PA.

Tweet: Lisa you were in my thoughts true legend keep your head up [sic].

Lisa seemed to be in good spirits while out with James. She smiled as she walked through the park, her arms around one another.

For the event, she wore distressed jeans, a khaki jacket, and a khaki sweater over her’smiley’ sweater from Ganni. James wore chinos with a denim jacket.

Love for puppies: On Sunday, the pair was seen together in a park in west London with Hurley their pet dog. Lisa has custody of Hurley with Ant.

Lisa was forced to come out after keeping her profile low in the lead-up to Ant and Anne-Marie’s wedding.

For a romantic getaway at this idyllic hotel, rooms are around PS450 per night. She was joined by James at the Pale Hall of Snowdonia.

James and Lisa are said to have met at the start of 2020. They went public about their relationship in August last year, just a few months after they split from Kirsty.

Yesterday, Ant and Anne-Marie, his ex-PA, tied the knot in Heckfield, Hampshire. It was a star-studded affair that took place on Saturday.

The TV host told 100 people that he was saved by this beautiful woman during his speech at the reception.

He began by warming the crowd with a joke about Ant and his alcoholic status, before he started to tell us how Anne Marie had helped him regain control of his life after it was all over.

After he crashed his Mini in an accident in April 2018, he and his girlfriend got back together.

Point being made: Although Lisa did not speak out about Ant’s marriage to Anne-Marie she “liked” tweets showing support for Ant and laughing about Ant’s weather forecast.

Lisa, at the time of their relationship, publicly attacked Lisa’s comments. She tweeted that she thought she was MY friend. My friend, OUR PA whom I allowed into our home.

Then, she revealed that she didn’t know anything about the romance. She had read about it only in the media.

Ant and Anne Marie married only three years after they met, but Lisa and he had been together for over 11 years before the couple got engaged.

He was 19 when they began dating.

After Ant spent the year in rehabilitation for his addiction to painkillers, the couple confirmed their separation in 2018.

After rehab Ant was unable to watch TV for a year and Lisa split up. Their divorce was finalized in April 2020.

Love for puppies: Lisa was pictured with Hurley her puppy, which she bought when Ant and Lisa were unable to have children.

Tension: Ant and Lisa parted in 2018. The presenter said to lawyers that she could have any item except the dog.

Sharing is caring: Ant & Lisa agreed to each share custody for one week.

Lisa refused initially to sign a confidentiality agreement. This led to an end to negotiations. They rejected a second offer, but they were able to reach an agreement on the third try.

Lisa was given the PS5million Chiswick ex-marital home – which has since been sold – and a portion of her fortune, valued between PS20million to PS31million.

They struggled to reach an agreement about Hurley their dog, which was purchased in 2013, as Ant and Lisa tried unsuccessfully to have children.

He told attorneys that he had given up on the pet dog when he split with his wife in 2018.

The two ended up agreeing that they would share custody for one week each.

Although Lisa did not speak out on Ant’s marriage to Anne-Marie’s, Lisa ‘liked’ a tweet by a fan saying: @lisAmakeup Terrible weather today in Hampshire.

A second ‘liked tweet’ was: “@lisaAmakeup Sending lots love sweetheart. Have a wonderful day!” __S.61__