Lisa Rinna moves in circles with Harry Hamlin Leggings in leopard print



Ahad Sanwari

Lisa Rinna put on a fire outfit and combined it with some of her most memorable moves to grab Harry Hamlin’s attention



Lisa RinnaShe knows how to get someone’s attention, and makes them pay. This is something she has done many times with extravagant transformations and looks.

But her husband is the only person that she cannot seem to get away from.Harry HamlinHe seems too addicted to the shenanigans of her to notice.

This TV legend uploaded another video to Instagram, where she once more showed off her amazing dance moves.

Lisa arrived in black, a baseball cap and leopard-print leggings to give Madonna her best Hung up.

She moved all over the place and sang into his ears at one point.

Her husband, however, managed to maintain his composure and did not even glance up from his computer once while he continued to type furiously.

Lisa’s dancing was not enough to grab the attention of her husband

As Lisa danced, Lisa’s admirers were splits.

January Jones made a comment and wrote, “Does Harry use 2 fingers to type?” This started a mini-debate among the responses.

Many other people also commented, including “Please don’t stop dancing” and “Harry is so used to you now ……love that!” They make us smile!

A fan saw the leggings, commented, “I’m Scottish and those leggings girls, Rod Stewart should be the song.. “Lol.”

Harry is as affectionate and loving with his wife, but he has learned to live with her antics.

Although the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is a loving spouse, his insistence on not acknowledging her dancing has been deemed a common occurrence.

Lisa attempted to get his attention in a previous video.While he looked after his garden,It was. She was still unnoticed, but in a hilarious way.

Publiated Mon, 9 Aug 2021 at 17:07:31 (+0000).