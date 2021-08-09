Manchester United could benefit from Arsenal’s transfer activity late summer plans

The same report claims that Leicester have lined up United’s star Jesse Lingard to replace Maddison if he leaves for north London.

Lingard is uncertain about his future after a stellar loan spell at West Ham United during the second half last season.

- Advertisement -

The 28-year-old is ready to fight for his place in Solskjaer’s plans, but plans may change if Leicester make an approach.

United value Lingard at PS30m, which turned West Ham off pursuing a permanent switch.

United would not be able to refuse Lingard’s offer of playing time and a portion of the Maddison fees if they use the Foxes’ Maddison money to pay their demands.

Publiated Mon, 09 August 2021 at 17:37.13 +0000