Manchester United Transfer News Roundup – Red Devils encouraged to Sign Harry Kane, win the Premier League and club get blow in English fullback hunting, and other pursuits – September 2021

Manchester United have stepped up their preparations for the new season by welcoming Jadon Sancho to training on Monday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also believes Raphael Varane will be registered on time to play against Leeds United.

Red Devils will try to close a few deals more before the month ends. Premier League titans will likely be looking for full-backs and reinforcements to other parts of the park in the days ahead.

Let’s now take a look at some of the most significant Manchester United transfers from the 9th August 2021.

Manchester United urged to sign Harry Kane to win the Premier League

Harry Kane

Harry Redknapp has urged Manchester United to steal Harry Kane from right under the noses of Manchester City. Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Redknapp believes that City will win the title race if Kane is secured. Kane is keen to end ties with Spurs, as the Premier League champions are close behind Kane.

Manchester United are not looking for a striker this summer but Redknapp has advised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bring Kane to Old Trafford.

“If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were my friend, I’d definitely give Harry a nick. It would be a huge difference. United should take Harry off City. What a powerful message! Redknapp said that it would offer them the chance to be champions.”

Redknapp pointed out, too that Kane’s arrival could create an impressive Manchester United team with the potential to win the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are a team with a lot of speed. Jadon Sancho is in so it could make a great team. Redknapp said that Harry Kane would make them very close if they get him.

Red Devils are beaten in the pursuit of full-back English

Kieran Trippier

According to The Express, Manchester United has been hit hard in the pursuit of Kieran Tripier. To make room for Diogo Dallot, the Red Devils plan to sell him to the club.

AC Milan was interested in the Portuguese, but they turned them down after Premier League leaders demanded a EUR4m loan payment. The Rossoneri are now close to finalizing a deal for AS Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi.

Manchester United has ended its interest in Kieran trippier. They have put aside their cheque books for next summer. [@MirrorAnderson] United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_September 9, 2021

This would mean that Dalot will stay at Old Trafford for the time being and it would end Manchester United’s hopes of signing Trippier in this summer.

Manchester United’s striker shares his future plans

Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani has hinted that his upcoming season with Manchester United could be the swansong of his club career. Uruguayan player, who was a key figure in the Red Devils’ last season, has been extended by one year.

Cavani revealed, as well that he had considered retiring and that he hopes to be a representative of Uruguay in the 2022 World Cup.

I thought of retiring to Uruguay and living in Uruguay, instead of traveling and playing football. My dream in football is to win the World Cup in Qatar. Then I will retire and devote myself to my family, friends, and my possessions. “We are now at the final dance,” stated Cavani.