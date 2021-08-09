Married at First Sight star Jason Engler, KC Osborne After a brief-lived relationship, they split.

- Advertisement -

Married At First Sight stars Jason Engler and KC Osborne have called time on their short-lived romance.

Although they appeared in separate episodes of MAFS, the couple had been romantically involved since May. KC (32), confirmed their separation during a Sunday Q&A via Instagram.

A fan inquired about the relationship between them and she replied that they didn’t agree with one another. This is it. It’s all good. “I’m content.”

After being first romantically connected in May, Jason Engler and KC Osborne decided to end their brief-lived romance. They are both pictured

KC shared a touching tribute to Jason 35 years ago on her Instagram account.

“J…One of the most sweet people I’ve ever known,” she wrote. It is true. Thank you for making me smile.

The duo first appeared in one another’s Instagram Stories. Romance rumors were sparked when they were seen getting cozy at SinCity Nightclub on the Gold Coast in June.

Jason shared a picture of him kissing KC on his head later to Instagram. The caption was: ‘You miss 100 shots that you don’t take.

Jason shared footage of KC enjoying a sweet date just two weeks back, as Jason captured Jason eating at The Boom Boom Room in Brisbane.

She says, “You can’t… Can you just disappear,” to the ex-reality star in the video, giving him a funny look.

Jason became famous on 2021’s Married at First Sight.

Jason was a celebrity on 2021’s Married At First Sight. After final vows, he was married to TV wife Alana Lister (right).

Although he was initially paired up with Alana Lister (TV wife), the couple did not continue their relationship following final vows.

KC was also on MAFS 2020. Drew Brauer was her partner. However, KC and Drew ended up divorcing after realizing that their values were not compatible.

After a brief period of dating, she began to see Michael Goonan as a fellow MAFS groom. However, they announced their separation in an amicable manner.