PS Plus NEWS: Sony updates and offers a great deal for PS4 gamers

Sony shared some big updates in this month’s newsletter, reflecting on the turbulent year that left many consumers without a choice but to purchase next-gen consoles.

According to Sony PlayStation’s latest information, PS Plus subscribers have dropped by more than 1 million compared with the previous two quarters.

This means that the Q1 financial results confirm a temporary dip which covers March through June 30,

Sony announced a 46.3 million total PS Plus subscribers, an increase of 1.3 million over the previous year. This raises questions about what’s happening.

Sony PlayStation had their own thoughts on the matter. They highlighted how the decline in monthly active users reflects what’s happened over the last 12 months.

HirokiTotoki, Sony’s chief financial officers, shared the following statement with investors during the Sony earnings conference:

It is a decline trend, even though 104m may not seem like a large number.

We don’t believe so. While we are trying to analyze different elements, there is no clear trend that we are able to capture.