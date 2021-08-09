Quantcast
Monday, August 9, 2021
Rita Ora shows off her abs with a purple bow crop top, shiny and pearly. She is wearing trousers when she walks out of Paris

By Newslanes Media
Rita Ora is a star as she shows off her abs while wearing a purple crop top with a bow and bright pants in Paris.

By Bryony Jewell For Mailonline

Published by Last Updated:

She’s got lots to celebrate after The Voice Australia proved to be a ratings smash with almost two million viewers tuning in for the premiere.

And Rita Ora appeared to be in great spirits as she stepped out in an eye-catching purple ensemble while in Paris on Friday.

30-year-old singer showed off her abdominals with a sparkly bow crop top, which she teamed with matching trousers and heels.

Here she comes: Rita Ora commanded attention in a purple ensemble while in Paris on Friday

Rita exuded confidence while she strutted down the street in her fashionable ensemble.

A tiny purple crop top was worn by her. It featured a bow detail across her large cleavage, and narrow straps that hung over her toned shoulders.

Star committed to purple by carrying a complimentary handbag and wearing strappy heels in a different shade of lilac.

Rita was never one to neglect her accessories. Rita added some funky sunglasses to her look and picked up a variety of necklaces to finish it off.

Looking good: The singer, 30, flashed her abs in a sparkling bow crop top and bright trousers

Rita will be appearing in Paris after 1.33million people watched the premiere episode of The Voice Australia season 10, which aired across five cities: Sydney, Melbourne Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth.

When regional viewers were added, this number grew to 1.91million nationally.

The metro audience for Nine’s The Block was almost doubled (747,000 viewers), and the singing contest also blitzed 10’s Australian Survivor (609,000.).

Sonia Kruger hosts The Voice this year. The Voice’s coaching panel includes Rita Ora and Guy Sebastian as well as Jessica Mauboy, Keith Urban, Keith Urban, and Guy Sebastian.

Style: Rita toted a matching purple bag and donned complementary lilac heels

All in the details: She also added a selection of stylish jewellery and cool sunglasses

Stunning: She rocked a tiny purple crop top which featured a bow design across her ample cleavage

Cool: Rita strutted out of the building with one hand in her shiny trouser pocket

Glam: Rita added a slick of pink lipstick and wore her blonde locks down with a gentle curl

Busty: She teased a glimpse at her ample cleavage in the low-cut shimmering crop top

Rita recently gushed about her fans’ reaction to her debut on The Voice Australia while working her best angles in a series of smouldering selfies.

“Thank you to all for your love,” the songstress said. Thank you all for loving @thevoiceau, there’s so much talent I can’t wait to watch!

Elle added, “Love my Australian Rita Bots so very !!!!.” I can’t wait for my return.

Effortlessly cool: Rita is now in Paris after staying in Los Angeles following her work in Australia

After her stint in Australia, Rita now lives in Paris.

Stylish arrival: She held onto her large clutch bag while exiting the car and strutting across the road

Bravo! This comes just as The Voice Australia was revealed to be a ratings success.

Rita was able to select one person for Team Rita after the premier of The Voice Australia.

Sofia Watt was 15 years old, and she left her speechless. She said she found it easy to relate to Sofia because she had her first record contract at that age.

She said, “You will get many yeses and noes, and that’s the truth. But the strength I hear in your vocal abilities, nobody can beat that.”

Wow: Rita left little to the imagination on Sunday when she shared a smouldering series of photos to Instagram and thanked fans for their support for her new show

