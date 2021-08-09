Sam Kerr, Matildas’ star confirms their relationship American soccer player Kristie Mewis

- Advertisement -

After recently splitting with her long-term partner Nikki Stanton, Sam Kerr confirmed that she is now dating U.S soccer player Kristie Mewis.

In an Instagram post, the Matildas captain at 27 years old made public their love in Monday’s posting.

Sam posted a Polaroid photo with Kristie (30), on her lap while they had a passionate kiss. She also added a caption to the caption and a red heart emoji.

After recently splitting with her long-term partner Nikki Stanton, Sam Kerr (R), has now confirmed that she is dating U.S soccer player Kristie Mewis. The Matildas captain at 27 shared the Polaroid picture of her kissing Kristie (30) on Instagram Monday.

- Advertisement -

Kristie also shared a cozy selfie on Monday with Sam via her Instagram Stories. It showed Sam and Kristie pressing their heads together.

After Kristie comforted Sam after the Matildas’ crushing defeat, romance was rumored at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kristie sat down with Sam after the USA lost 4-3 in a bronze-medal match.

Kristie and Sam share a cosy snap on their Instagram Stories Monday. It showed them pressing their heads together.

Kristie comforted Sam after the Matildas’ crushing defeat.

- Advertisement -

Kristie nuzzled Sam on the shoulder, and Sam wrapped an arm around Kristie’s back.

After Sam split with Nikki (30, her long-term girlfriend and American soccer player), their relationship began.

Sam ended her relationship with Nikki in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics, The Daily Telegraph reported last week.

Kristie was there to comfort Sam after the 4-3 defeat to USA in the bronze medal match.

Sparkling rumours

According to friends, she told them she was simply in love with Nikki who she met while playing soccer in America in 2014.

They couldn’t bear the distance. Nikki lives in America while Sam is based primarily in the UK.

Both Sam and Nikki were confirmed by sources close to them. The women also unfollow each other on Social Media.

Ex Factor: This relationship is the result of Sam’s split with Nikki Stanton, her partner for seven years.

A friend said to the publication that Sam was the one who ended the situation and Nikki was clearly upset, but is now healing.

According to a source, Sam seemed in good spirits at the Tokyo Olympic Village athletes’ village. He said: “If there was any sadness about the split it sure wasn’t apparent.”

Rumours about their separation first surfaced in June during the pre-Olympic camp for Matildas in Sweden.