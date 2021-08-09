Sharon Stone shared a candid photo of herself in a swimsuit that summarizes her feelings.weekend perfectly

Hanna Fillingham

Sharon Stone was stunning in the swimsuit shot she posted to Instagram this weekend. Fans were quick to react to the Hollywood superstar.

Sharon Stone Enjoyed a relaxing weekend with good friends And shared this picture on social media to summarize it all.

The 63 year-old took to Instagram and posted this stunning black-and white photo showing herself holding onto a beach ball.While taking a swim in the pool.

Sharon looks amazing in this candid shot, sporting a chic swimsuit and her hair slicked back.

The caption reads: “Great day spent with great friends. Thankful. The image was quickly commented on by fans, one of whom wrote: “Amazing photograph!” One fan wrote “Amazing photo!” while another said: “Fantastic image.” It’s great to see that you are enjoying your life.

Sharon’s smile was commented upon by a third party:“Genuine smiles make the best smiles.”

She often posts glamorous pictures to her fans via social media. Just days ago, she posted a throwback photo of herself in a stylish silver swimsuit with cut-out details.

Sharon is pictured on holiday in Tahiti, where she poses on the beach. Although the celebrity is very active on social media she remains private about her personal life.

It was reported recently that RMR was the celebrity’s 25-year-old boyfriend. Page Six said that the couple had been seen together on several dates in LA. They were also seen at celebrity hot spots like Delilah or The Highlight Room.

Basic Instinct’s star isn’t too serious!

RMR is proud to protect his identity with a ski mask, gold grills and a crown on his teeth. Sharon was also photographed snuggling up to him in the image that was posted on The Highlight Room.

Sharon has a lot on her plate and must manage a career that is successful, her personal life and raising her adopted children.

An interview with New Idea revealed that the Ratched actress spoke candidly about her role as a mother. Because you chose me.'”

Sharon loves her three boys and is an amazing mom

Elle added that she has been watching videos since childhood and is captivated by them. Those moments are never ending.”

Vogue spoke to her and she said: “Motherhood wasn’t easy, but it came lovingly through angels. “I’m thankful my children chose me. I consider myself a fortunate mom.

