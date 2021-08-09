Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer ‘Set for Release THIS WEEK with Peter Parker Connection

No way Home is the third Marvel/Sony Spider-Man movie. It will be released in cinemas December 2012. There are rumors and mystery surrounding the film’s plot and cast. Fans have waited for Disney’s first trailer to the movie, which could be released as early as tomorrow.

Let us know what you think. What do you think? Join the debate in the comments section here - Advertisement - On Twitter, fans pointed out that Peter Parker was born on August 10, which is tomorrow (Tuesday). Fans have speculated that No Way Home’s trailer could appear on the internet next week in commemoration of the historic occasion. One fan wrote on Twitter: “The No Way Home trailer is so coming out on August 10. it’s around the time we should be getting it and it’s Peter Parker’s birthday AND it’s a Tuesday which is trailer day.” (sic). READ MORE: Spider-Man: Zendaya says No Way Home ‘could be the final film’

- Advertisement - One fan said: #SpiderManNoWayHome Pater Parker has his Spider Man birthday movie trailer. What will August 10 look like? @TomHolland1996.” (sic). Peter’s birthday doesn’t have to be the Spider-Man connection for August 10. Others pointed out that August 10, 2015 was the first appearance of Spider-Man, in Amazing Fantasy #15 Marvel Comic Book. One fan stated: “I am putting it out there so I hope it comes true. The Spider-Man No Way Home trailer makes sense for release on Tuesday, because that is the date when Peter Parker made his debut in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962.”

Garfield stated that he cannot speak on behalf of anyone else during a conversation on Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier in the year. Although they might have something to offer, I don’t know if I can get a hold of them. - Advertisement - He said, “I would have received a call right now.” This is what I am saying. Alfred Molina, the Doctor Octopus actor has said that he will appear in the next Spidey film.

Molina said that it was wonderful to return as Doctor Octopus in a chat with Variety. After 17 years of playing the same role it was fascinating to go back and play that part again. He continued, “When it was being shot, all of us were under instructions not to discuss it because it was meant to be a great big secret.” It’s everywhere on the internet, but it is true. “I actually considered myself to be the worst kept Hollywood secret!” Spider-Man No Way Home will be in cinemas December 17, 2021.

Publiated at Mon, 9 Aug 2021 18:20:00 +0000