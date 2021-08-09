Take-Two Interactive offers three remakes and remasters of the game. Works

You might be able to get some of Take-Two Interactive’s classic games with a fresh coat of paint. The publisher has posted its general presentation slides following its Q1 earnings call for FY2022, revealing some details on what’s in the ol’ pipeline.

Take-Two has three “new iterations of previously released titles” in the works, though the publisher does note that it’s merely a snapshot of how things stand, meaning delays can happen (thanks, VGC). Although details are scarce at the moment, CEO Strauss Zelnick previously spoke about ports. Zelnick stated that remasters were an integral part of the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in May. However, the publisher does not just port titles.

He said, “I don’t know if there will be a larger part of the strategy.” Remastering was always a key part of our strategy. Our approach is different from the rest. We don’t simply port titles, but we take the time and make the title unique for each new release.

So, technology is improved, visuals are upgraded, and performance enhancements are made. That’s what I believe our remastered titles do well.

We don’t know what games will be remade – we are sorry GTA lovers. We enjoyed Mafia: The Definitive Edition’s remaster last season. In her Mafia: Definitive edition review, Carrie said “this ‘built-from-the-ground-up’ overhaul is a gorgeous playable mob movie that only puts a little flesh on the original’s bones”. These are positive signs for the future.

