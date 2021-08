He stated, “People think that it’s an MOT extension. It’s not. It’s the knock on effect.

You take your car to an MOT. It might be in need of a service. It continues to lose.”

- Advertisement -

He said, “Moving MOT’s forward will make it easier and more profitable long-term.

But if this is going to occur, there will need to be a short-term financial package until the balance becomes positive.

Publited at Mon, 9 Aug 2021 09:24:01 +0000