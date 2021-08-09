The Top 10 Most Exciting Locations for Adventure in Holidays Staycation in the summer

Neuro Linguistic Programming Psychologist Rebecca Lockwood said to Red Letter Days that “adrenaline-inducing activity attracts people because it’s a thrill which takes them away from their usual day-to-day routine.”

The thrill-seekers of will love to know that their adventure spirit is good for the body.

Rebecca Lockwood stated: “The physical and mental health benefits of adrenaline-inducing activities and adventures can be substantial in daily life.”

Her next statement was: “Taking the time to step out of your comfort zone and grounding yourself can have huge benefits for your mental health.” Pushing yourself […] can have huge advantages for your mental health and provide space for mindfulness !”

