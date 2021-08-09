This is the best Genshin Impact Yoimiya design

Yoimiya is now part of the Genshin Impact roster alongside Sayu, a four-star character. If you’re looking for the best Yoimiya build in Genshin Impact, then here’s how to create the ideal build based on Yoimiya’s abilities.

The Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner, Tapestry of Golden Flames, has dropped. Now you can play the 5-star Queen of the Summer Festival firework shop owner. Yoimiya is a five star Pyro Bow user. Although players might be reluctant to give her a try due to her low AoE damage Yoimiya could be used as an effective DPS character.

Epitome Invocation boosts Yoimiya’s banner as well as Thundering Pulse’s drop rate. It also increases the drop-rate of the event-exclusive Thundering Pulse Bow, along with the four-star weapons Sacrificial Sword and Rainslasher claymore. You can also pull Diona or Xinyan along with Yoimiya, Sayu.

Genshin Impact Yoimiya DPS Build

Yoimiya excels as the primary DPS for the group. She is supported by Pyro elements like Bennett or Xingqiu.

Thundering PulseThe new 5-star Bow in 2.0 Update is now available. It can be found on the Epitome Invocation banner with Yoimiya. Check out this guide to learn how to use it.New weapon pity systemThundering Pulse can be pulled for you. The deadly bow has a 20% increase in attack and critical damage. You can stack Thunder Emblems to increase normal attack damage and cast elemental skills. This will allow you to boost attack by up to 12/24/40% depending on how many Thunder Emblem stack increments.

Thundering Pulse may be a distant fantasy, but it is possible.Skyward HarpCritical damage is an excellent pick. Hits have a 60% chance of inflicting a small AoE strike dealing 125% damage. This can happen every four seconds. The four-star Rust pick is also excellent. Its Rapid Firing doubles normal attack damage and decreases charged damage damage by 10%.

We recommend the 4-piece set for artifacts.Shimenawa’s Memories. Yoimiya loses 50% energy when she casts elemental skills. This happens if Yoimiya is under 15 energy.

The could be used as well.Summer Night’s BloomFour-piece: While shielded, you can take an extra 40% of normal or charged attack damage. A character likeZhongliHe would be a good fit for the team competition, since he buffs enemies while Yoimiya can focus on her best skill: damage output.

This is the most powerful Yoimiya design in Genshin Impact. If, however, you’re still unsure if Yoimiya is the right character for your party, take a look at our Genshin Impact tier list to see how they rank.

