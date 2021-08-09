Tottenham could make use of PS144.2m for four Lautaro signings Martinez agent speaks out

Martinez is a great replacement for England’s captain, as Inter’s striker was a key part of helping Italy win Serie A last year.

A bid in the region of PS60m has been reported as the figure Tottenham would need to pay out for Martinez, according to The Times.

- Advertisement -

This would leave Nuno Espirito Santato with some options to enhance other aspects of the squad.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, a Japanese international who is keen to move to Tottenham. He has shown his versatility as a player at both centre-back or right-back.

Want a pre-season preview of your club’s season? Click here and get your copy.

Publiated at Mon, 9 Aug 2021 12:44:48 +0000