Quantcast
39.5 C
United States of America
Monday, August 9, 2021
type here...
Travel

U.S. U.S. This is not a travel list

By Newslanes Media
0
13

Must read

U.S. U.S. This is not a travel list

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several other countries because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those nations.

As cases are spread across the globe, the CDC has increased its “Level 4: Very high” COVID-19 levels. The United States added Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, along with other places, including Aruba and French Polynesia.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, the U.S. State Department issued parallel “Level 4: Do not Travel” advisory for France and Iceland.

The CDC raised concern about Israel, Gaza and West Bank in July. It lifted its travel warning by two levels, to “Level 3 High”.

The CDC raised alert levels for Austria, Croatia and El Salvador to “Level 3 High”, as well as Guam, Guam Kenya, Jamaica, Azerbaijan, Guam and Guam. According to the CDC, travelers who are not vaccinated should refrain from traveling to these countries.

Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by Jonathan Oatis & Marguerita Choy

- Advertisement -

David Shepardson, Reuters writer. This article has been legally licensed by the Industry Dive publisher system. Please direct all licensing questions to [email protected]

Publiated at Mon, 9 Aug 2021 22.24:42 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleYou need cash? A brokerage account may offer a handy solution Lösung
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks