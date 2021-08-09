U.S. U.S. This is not a travel list

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several other countries because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those nations.

As cases are spread across the globe, the CDC has increased its “Level 4: Very high” COVID-19 levels. The United States added Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, along with other places, including Aruba and French Polynesia.

On Monday, the U.S. State Department issued parallel “Level 4: Do not Travel” advisory for France and Iceland.

The CDC raised concern about Israel, Gaza and West Bank in July. It lifted its travel warning by two levels, to “Level 3 High”.

The CDC raised alert levels for Austria, Croatia and El Salvador to “Level 3 High”, as well as Guam, Guam Kenya, Jamaica, Azerbaijan, Guam and Guam. According to the CDC, travelers who are not vaccinated should refrain from traveling to these countries.

Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by Jonathan Oatis & Marguerita Choy

