Valheim’s Hearth and Home Update will transform the way you feel about yourself approach food

One of my favorite pastimes is snacking in Valheim. The server where I am playing has a snack bar that we keep in stock. But what you eat during the Viking game will have an even greater impact on your life. Iron Gate, the developer behind Hearth and Home is revealing details on Twitter about what lies ahead.

The new update is going to change how food works in Valheim. Each slice of grub you eat will be marked with a different colour fork: red signifies it will replenish your health and yellow indicates it’ll improve your stamina. White means that you are getting the best of each. You can get equal energy and health benefits from eating snacks in Valheim.

The Hearth and Home update is showing your food bar disappearing. You’ll also see a timer beside the food that you have eaten to indicate when you should eat more. They’ll blink when the icons reach half their capacity.

Iron Gate claims that the changes will allow you to tailor your diet according to what interests you. You can choose something with more endurance if you want to relax and build up your base. If you want to best a Valheim boss, something with good health benefits is the way to go.

We recently found out that the Hearth and Home update comes with features for gold hoarders, allowing you to pile ’em high like a Norse Scrooge McDuck. We don’t have a Valheim Hearth and Home release date just yet, but we’ve rounded up all the information for you in one lovely, convenient place.

