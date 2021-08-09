Warzone Season 5: Release date and time for the Call of Duty Cold War Update?

Warzone season 5 is launching soon, with a whole load of new content heading to the hit free-to-play shooter as well as Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Double Agent multiplayer mode will be the biggest addition to the Call of Duty update. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War’s Among Us mode allows players to secretly take on the role of sabotaging missions.

The remaining players must work together in order to find the Double Agents and get rid of them before they are taken out.

- Advertisement -

The upcoming season 5 update to the game will include four new weapons, which will be made available in Warzone as well as Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

They include the TEC-9 SMG and EM2 assault rifles, as well as Marshal secondary weapons and Cane melee weapons.

Warzone players also get a new Battle Pass and three operators, Kitsune Stryker, Hudson, and Hudson.

A mysterious Warzone mid-season event, The Numbers will be held for Warzone Season 5.

- Advertisement -

COD and HTML3_ Fans who are looking forward to the major update have just a few more days.