Xbox Cloud Gaming launched in Beta on PC with Game Pass The Ultimate Members

Microsoft launched Xbox Cloud Gaming beta on PC, for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

- Advertisement -

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on Windows 10 PCs through the Xbox App. The Xbox App allows you to access a previously saved game on your Xbox or to play a PC version of a game before you decide if it is worth downloading to your console.

You will need to pair a Bluetooth controller or USB cable with your Xbox Cloud Gaming controller in order to use it. Open the Xbox app and click on the “cloud games” button. Next, select the game you want to play.

Microsoft added new features to its platform, such as information about controller status and network status, social features and the ability for people to be invited to play with you in a particular game.

Microsoft stated that the Xbox Insider launch was to gather additional feedback from Xbox users to improve the Xbox experience in preparation for a wider rollout. We’ll be sharing more information on this later.

- Advertisement -

Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is available on Windows 10 PCs, Apple smartphones and tablets through web browsers. The Xbox app should offer an improved experience.

Microsoft recently enabled Remote Play within the Xbox App. This allows you to stream your Xbox Series X or S consoles directly from your computer.