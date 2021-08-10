Quantcast
35.3 C
United States of America
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

Amanda Owen, from Our Yorkshire Farm, runs into problems Alternative with campervan

By Newslanes Media
0
17

Must read

Amanda Owen, from Our Yorkshire Farm, runs into problems Alternative with campervan

Amanda was able to be heard encouraging the animals as they made their way back into their fields.

The star gave an update to her fans on escapees and revealed that she was in an accident with a campervan as she drove her cows home.

- Advertisement -

It was written by her: “After an abrupt but quick roadtrip, an altercation and a stop via a campground they stopped for rest and to enjoy the view @MyFaveBench.”

Amanda shared a collection of photos from her rescue mission in the early morning, including a selfie taken with her cows.

Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021, 18:00:09 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLauri Markkanen remains in NBA-free agency limbo
Next articleNetflix is dead! The Microsoft app offers hundreds of hours of entertainment. Windows 10 entertainment
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks