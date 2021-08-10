Argos still stocks PS5: The new PlayStation 5 UK stock drops is deemed to be a huge success

Argos UK has finally stocked the PlayStation 5 consoles.
Customers are invited to download the Argos App to buy the PS5 console and check the stock status in their area.
The PS5 console is also available on the Argos website, both with and without a disc drive.
A PS5 UK Stock tweet said that the “PS5” is in stock at Argos. Use the app to add it to your cart and find local shops where it is available.
It was a mixed success (iOS + Android), but now it is open to much more.
RETRO GAMES – More childhood favorites could be making a comeback very soon
Amazingly, the PlayStation 5 console remains in stock as of this writing. This makes it one of our largest and most successful restocks.
One PlayStation 5 stock-checker account described the restock success as an enormous success.
Sony had suggested just days before that there could be a decrease in stock shortages.
A shortage of parts, especially semi-conductors, has caused stock problems in PS5
HirokiTotoki, Sony’s CFO, said that the company had enough parts in order to reach its sales goals.
Totoki stated that the shortage in semiconductors had an impact on many areas. He also revealed that he has taken various actions to address this issue.
We have the chips necessary to meet the PS5 target of selling 50,000 units this year. We aren’t concerned about the shortage of semiconductors.
Sony expects to sell 14.8 Million units before March 2022. This means that you will be in a position to purchase a console very soon.
You can bookmark some popular stock checking accounts to help you get the best chance at securing your console.
These include Digital Foundry Deals and Stock Informer.
You might also want to look at smaller stores, as stock drops can be unpredictable and don’t draw the same attention.
ShopTo, for instance, has dropped stock on weekends while companies such as EE or BT started selling to customers.
Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021, 07:55:00 +0000