Argos still stocks PS5: The new PlayStation 5 UK stock drops is deemed to be a huge success

Argos UK has finally stocked the PlayStation 5 consoles.

Customers are invited to download the Argos App to buy the PS5 console and check the stock status in their area.

The PS5 console is also available on the Argos website, both with and without a disc drive.

A PS5 UK Stock tweet said that the “PS5” is in stock at Argos. Use the app to add it to your cart and find local shops where it is available.

It was a mixed success (iOS + Android), but now it is open to much more.

Amazingly, the PlayStation 5 console remains in stock as of this writing. This makes it one of our largest and most successful restocks.

One PlayStation 5 stock-checker account described the restock success as an enormous success.

Sony had suggested just days before that there could be a decrease in stock shortages.