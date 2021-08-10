B.C. Why B.C.

Mandy Goebl will tell you why British Columbia leads Canada with zero emission vehicles. The Victoria dealer of new cars will tell you everything, from green attitudes of the residents to technological advancements and more than a decade worth of government support for electric-vehicle sales.

- Advertisement -

However, the key factor that makes B.C. an edge over second-place Quebec? Goebl is the general manager at Campus Nissan.

We don’t experience the same extreme heat and cold as other areas of Canada. This reduces battery degradation.

According to Statistics Canada, “Everyone knows somebody who drives an electric vehicle in Victoria.” Zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), which accounted for 8.4% of all new registered vehicles in B.C. in 2020, compared with 7.8% in 2019.

This is a significant improvement on Quebec where ZEVs accounted for 6.8% of all motor vehicle registrations, an increase of 5.9% in 2019.

- Advertisement -

StatsCan reported that ZEVs accounted nationally for 3.5 percent of all new vehicle registrations in the country last year. This is an increase over the 2.9% recorded in 2019.

B.C. B.C.

British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario have enacted ZEV mandates. They offer subsidies to EV buyers and charger infrastructure. Quebec offers rebates to consumers up to $8,000, which is more than British Columbia’s maximum of $3,000

However, British Columbia’s culture of environment concern and climate give it an advantage over Quebec, according to Cara Clairman (CEO of Plug’n Drive), a Toronto-based organization that encourages EV adoption.

Remember, B.C. Clairman stated that B.C. was the first province in Canada to elect a Green Party MP. We all know extreme cold can reduce battery life. The northern areas of B.C. are not as cold as Quebec.

- Advertisement -

Clairman stated that jurisdictions offering EV incentives get the majority of carmakers’ electric-vehicle allocations. She said that Vancouver Island, which has a population close to 870,000 people, is home to more dealers who sell new and used EVs in Canada than any other place.

Blair Qualey is the president of The New Car Dealers Association of British Columbia. He said that his members had been working for over a decade with government agencies to promote EVs to consumers. This association manages the Rebate Program, which was started in November 2011.

Qualey stated that the government had “realized the value of having a network dealer network and the education and promotion ability [that group] has],” Qualey explained. They are also able work directly with customers in order to explain all of the benefits associated with purchasing an electric vehicle.

He said that the combination of charging infrastructure being built along major roads, rebates for customers who purchase at-home charging stations and the ZEV mandate have all contributed to the higher EV adoption rates in the province.

Through its Emotive Community Outreach Incentive program, for example, it funds programs that increase public awareness of EVs.

Qualey stated that the dealer network is pleased to help increase EV usage.

He said, “I have never seen a dealer who doesn’t want to make a sale on a vehicle someone wants to purchase.”

DEALERSHIP COSTS AHEAD

Goebl stated that Campus Nissan has made significant investments in training its employees about EVs. The dealership also boasts nine Level 2 240-volt EV chargers, four of which are for general public use. It also stocks a large inventory of EVs.

He said that the Nissan Leaf accounts for about 25% of new-vehicle sales.

Goebl stated that the City of Victoria has made “aggressive” steps to combat climate change since it began installing its charging station network in 2013. In order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent and switch to 100% renewable energy in the next 2050, the municipality will spend $175,000 on expanding its charging network.

Westwood Honda, Port Moody (B.C.) has a lot of electrified cars. These include the Leaf and Chevrolet Volt, as well as Teslas that are occasionally brought in.

The dealership will continue to carry other brands until Honda’s own North American battery-electric vehicle, the 2024 Prologue tall wagon.

As more customers requested electric vehicles, the dealership began stocking them and took them in trade-ins around five years ago.

Wilson stated that the biggest problem is customers are tired of having to pay higher gasoline prices.

EVS

Industry experts warn that sales momentum could be stifled even in EV-friendly countries if there is not enough charging infrastructure or a national ZEV mandate.

KPMG recently conducted a survey and found that 68% of Canadians plan on buying a vehicle in the next 5 years. This includes a hybrid, or battery-electric.

The survey revealed that many consumers worry about the price of their products, charging station availability, battery life, and range.

Peter Hatges (partner and leader in Canada’s auto industry at KPMG) stated that Canada is “nearing the tipping points.” He stated that the growing demand for EVs in Canada is forcing manufacturers and governments to change gears to be able to handle the anticipated surge in sales, as well as to make investments in infrastructure.

President of Electric Mobility Canada Daniel Breton stated that Ottawa’s goal to make all new cars zero-emission by 2035 rather than 2040 is a good way to encourage EV adoption.

He stated, “We require a strategy which includes four pillars”: education, rebates and infrastructure.





Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021, 12:39:49 (+0000).