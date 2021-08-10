Back 4 Blood beta release COUNTDOWN – PS4 and Xbox launch times news

This week, the Back 4 Blood beta will begin. It allows gamers from all three platforms to come together and fight waves of undead.

Closed beta generated a lot of buzz about the game. It was created by the same people who made Left 4 Dead.

For those tired of playing in Warzone Quads and Rocket League, there is a fresh challenge for you this week.

Back 4 Blood promises replayability as well as an exciting encounter. It will be released in full on October 20, 2121.

The development team is still trying to find bugs and ensure crossplay runs as smooth as possible.

To make sure that everything runs smoothly, it is a good idea to have as many people at your servers as you can.

This week’s Back 4 Blood beta will focus on this topic. It will also be a great opportunity to test the FPS, before it comes later in the week.