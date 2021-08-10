BMW today issued a recall for more than 50,000 vehicles and SUVs manufactured between 2019-2021. Today’s NHTSA bulletin revealed that a software issue could lead to the loss of brake assist, which can raise the risk of an accident. BMW states that although braking assistance may no longer work on affected cars, they still have mechanical brake capability. However, the vehicles with this problem do not receive any boost in their braking ability. The stopping distances could be greater and drivers may need to apply more pressure on the brake pedal in order to stop. BMW also identifies two possible scenarios in which this issue could occur.

Two presses of the engine stop/start button in quick succession.

While pressing down on the accelerator, press the start/stop key.

BMW provided details on which models were impacted.

2020 BMW 540i, and 540i-xDrive (5.375 vehicles).

2020-2021 BMW 745LexDrive (470 cars)

2020 BMW M340i, M340i-xDrive (11,877 cars)

2020 BMW X3 M40i (14,0006 cars)

2020-2021 BMW X4 M40i (4.130 vehicles).

2019-2021 BMW Z4 M40i (2.151 vehicles).

BMW identified the problem in 29 warranty claims, and has provided four field reports. The recall will be notified to owners by October 1, 2021. Service centers at BMW will also perform this update for free. Call 1-800-525-7417 to check your BMW’s status or go to BMW’s recall webpage.