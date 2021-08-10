Boris Johnson urges holidaymakers to “pay” as much as they can afford. After updating the list, you can travel

The WTTC is now calling on the Government for financial support.

- Advertisement -

Virginia Messina is the WTTC’s acting chief executive. She stated that for many, the prohibitive added cost of unnecessary PCR tests can make the difference in being able or not to travel.

WTTC believes that the tests are unnecessary not only for full-jabbed Britons but also stop international travel from reviving.

Over the past weeks, the price of PCR testing has been the subject of headlines. Even the government seems concerned.

READ MORE: Staycation: Holidaymaker warns against popular UK holiday spot