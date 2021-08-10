British Sea Power dropped the ‘British” in its name and people are furious ‘Pathetic.

The indie group, British Sea Power for over 20 years, will now be simply called Sea Power. They have decided to remove the “British” from their names. They don’t wish to be confused with isolationist, antagonistic nationalism.

Since 2000, when Sea Power was founded by Neil Wilkinson and Scott Wilkinson, it has been called British Sea Power.

On Monday, the band revealed that their new name was “after deep reflection and soul-searching”.

It was simply written: “Goodbye British Sea Power.” Hello Sea Power.”

They stated that their initial name was “coming to feel constricting like an old legacy we were carrying with ourselves”.

