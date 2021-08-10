Cadillac CT5V Blackwing starting at $89,898. CT4V Blackwing starting at $89,000. At $67,198

Canada has landed the 2022 Cadillac CT5V Blackwing and CT4V Blackwing luxury sports sedans with a cost.
The CT5V Blackwing is priced at $89,898, while the CT4V Blackwing’s base price is $67,198. Shipping is included in both prices.
These two Cadillac cars have the fastest production ever.
The top speed for the CT5-V Blackwing is 322 km/h. While the CT4-V Blackwing can reach speeds of 304 km/h and has the fastest track speed, the CT4-V Blackwing is the most powerful subcompact in the company.
Track-capable cars are available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed auto transmission.
Mirza Grebovic (manager of Cadillac’s performance variants) stated in a press release that “for nearly 20 years, enthusiasts have been telling us how important it was to have control over a manual transmission in their performance sedan.” The ability to select the driving experience that they prefer is an added luxury, which allows them to be more in touch with their vehicle.
The CT5V Blackwing features a supercharged 668-hp 659-pound-feet V-8 engine. The CT4V Blackwing features a 3.6-litre, 472-hp twin-turbo 668-hp V-6 engine with 445 pound feet of torque.
Cadillac’s 2022 Blackwing model is built using its rear-wheel drive architecture. Cadillac stated that the cars have race elements like shock tower braces and an underside shear pad. Cadillac also said they use thicker rear crossmembers to increase chassis rigidity. Cadillac stated that stiffer structures result in better handling and steering.
V-Series Blackwings are equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S, which were designed exclusively for these cars.
For improved airflow, the cars feature a mesh grille that allows for better airflow. Backdraft angles direct airflow to main radiators and coolers. The secondary grille is larger and directs the airflow to the auxiliary charger coolers. While smaller grilles on either side direct the airflow into the brake-cooling tubes, they are both lower.
An eight-inch colour touchscreen on CT4V Blackwing is standard, while a CT5V Blackwing has a 10-inch colour touchscreen. The CT5-V Blackwing has carbon fibre-accented racing seat options.
Publited at Wed 11 August 2021, 00:40.07 +0000