Cadillac CT5V Blackwing starting at $89,898. CT4V Blackwing starting at $89,000. At $67,198

Canada has landed the 2022 Cadillac CT5V Blackwing and CT4V Blackwing luxury sports sedans with a cost.

The CT5V Blackwing is priced at $89,898, while the CT4V Blackwing’s base price is $67,198. Shipping is included in both prices.

These two Cadillac cars have the fastest production ever.

The top speed for the CT5-V Blackwing is 322 km/h. While the CT4-V Blackwing can reach speeds of 304 km/h and has the fastest track speed, the CT4-V Blackwing is the most powerful subcompact in the company.

Track-capable cars are available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed auto transmission.

Mirza Grebovic (manager of Cadillac’s performance variants) stated in a press release that “for nearly 20 years, enthusiasts have been telling us how important it was to have control over a manual transmission in their performance sedan.” The ability to select the driving experience that they prefer is an added luxury, which allows them to be more in touch with their vehicle.

