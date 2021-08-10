Car tax: A third of London ULEZ Scrap payouts are given to car owners Even with the upcoming price rise

On a first-come basis, grants of PS2,000 to cars and PS1,000 for mopeds or motorbikes will be offered. TfL plans to increase car taxes as part of its Ultra-Low-Emissions Zone (ULEZ), in order to reduce pollution.

TfL spokesperson said that some applicants didn’t claim money right away, leading to a delay of nearly 1,300 cases.

The 16,089 requests for grants to Londoners encouraging them to get rid of non-compliant vehicles, mopeds and motorbikes were also accepted.

Over half the applicants were rejected due to insufficient evidence regarding ineligible cars.

Around PS9.3 million was paid out in various scrappage grants. This has removed approximately 10,000 vehicles from the roads.