Chameleon-like camouflage made for soft robot

A soft-bodied robot that can change its colour to match its background like a chameleon has been built.

According to Professor Seung Hwan Ko from Seoul National University, camouflage is the most likely application of this technology.

He said that it could be used to make clothes and buildings react to the environment.

The research is published in Nature Communications.

Researchers used “thermochromic crystal ink”, which is a thermochromic ink that changes in colour as you heat it, and “silver microwire heaters” to make the skin colour change.

Researchers said that the resulting color changes were comparable to those seen in animals.