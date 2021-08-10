Daily Crunch: Apple’s Privacy Head addresses Concerns over Messages safety, child abuse detection

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Daily Crunch, August 10, 2021

Also note that Salesforce's Kathy Baxter is coming to TC Sessions: SaaS to talk AI, which is going to be a hoot.

TechCrunch Top 3

Our own Matthew Panzarino was able to question Erik Neuenschwander (Apple’s Privacy Chief) about Cupertino’s planned software rollout to identify abusive content. Privacy-minded organizations have been in turmoil over Apple’s decision. We need more disaster tech: After reading the most recent IPCC climate report and reflecting on his experience reporting on tech startups that help to respond to natural disasters such as floods or fires, Danny Crichton has made this thesis. You might find a market in which you could build your company if you searched.AndThis could be the place for you to make a real difference.

Start-ups and Venture Capital

The latest round of funding for 44.01, a startup that has raised $5 million in capital. Where is the money going? This company has a technology that converts carbon dioxide into stone. Mineralizing is a process that turns carbon dioxide into stones. However, it’s not yet commercially available. This could all change if 44.01 gets its way. If you think college students have too many things to do, then this is for you: Kiwibot is a small robot that delivers food. Now, college students are able to ingest drugs.AndYou don’t even have to pick them up. I feel a bit cranky and jealous of my age.

It seems that cannabis sells itself quite well, so I was surprised to learn about the need for marketing support. Surfside, however, is developing tech to help smaller brands get started in cannabis as they work with the U.S., and other countries, decriminalizing this drug. In case you need just a little bit more, TechCrunch took a look at just how many crypto exchanges are raising money. It’s the Coinbase effect.

Why is there a global increase in media spend?

Advertisers are now turning to the retail sector as the effects of the pandemic have changed consumer behaviour and new regulations started to shape digital marketing tools.

Retail media generate high-margin income streams by using the vast amounts of data they collect at both the individual and aggregate levels. Cynthia Luo from Epsilo’s Marketing team advises that there are many ways to do things.

Extra Crunch (our membership program that helps entrepreneurs and startups get ahead) can be signed up here. You can sign up here.

Big Tech Inc.

Codex was created by the GPT3 team. It is designed to convert text into code. It could become a service even for non-developers with some minor improvements. The service is now in private beta. It’s going into a private beta. I cannot wait to test it out. Amazon will comp users for defective products sold by third parties: Purchases below $1,000 are eligible for a direct reimbursement by the megacorp if an unreliable third-party sells defective goods on Amazon. This is an important upgrade. This will be a strong incentive for Amazon not to sell substandard products.

Robinhood today announced that it would buy Say Technologies for $140 million in an all-cash transaction. Say Technologies provides software to connect investors with public companies they have back. It is easy to see how this model would fit in Robinhood, making it stand out among the many similar businesses offering trading services at low or zero cost. Venmo customers can get cryptocurrency back, instead of cashYou can get cryptocurrency back if you have a Venmo card. If you want to increase your portfolio risk, this is the way to go. It’s funny, but it is a useful feature that shows how major C2C payment systems can continue to push their way into crypto markets.

