Express.co.uk’s Michael Stroev told Express.co.uk that he doesn’t consider DOGE to be a significant shift in cryptocurrency or a leading long-term cryptocurrency.

- Advertisement -

The “Dogecoin” coin is a virtual currency that can be used only for speculation.

It should be considered a crypto-option with high risk, such that people shouldn’t invest in it without understanding its precarious balance.”

Express.co.uk was informed by Dr Pooja Lakhi, a University Canada West Lecturer: “[Dogecoin] still retains its value and remains stable at $0.20, despite China’s efforts to ban cryptocurrency mining.