Tuesday, August 10, 2021
By Newslanes Media
Elvis Presley's death: Witnesses claim that Elvis'stopped the rain' just hours before his death.

Jo said that it was light rain, and Elvis replied, “Well, look at this!” and then he kinda waved his hand and it stopped raining. We knew that it was just a coincidence. Even Elvis knew this!

He didn’t like himself to that, and it was a joke. We all had some laughs about it and a few more hairs stood up. Then we headed off.”

Elvis performed his final performance at the Racquetball Court, singing and playing Blue Eyes Crying in The Rain and Unchained Melody.

Elvis returned to Graceland around 6 am and briefly saw Lisa Marie, his daughter. He then kissed her goodnight.

Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021, 19:06:00 +0000

