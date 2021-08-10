Quantcast
30.8 C
United States of America
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

“Face the music!” Prince Andrew was called a ‘gutless coward’ Piers Morgan in the midst of a lawsuit

By Newslanes Media
0
2

Must read

"Face the music!" Prince Andrew was called a 'gutless coward' Piers Morgan in the midst of a lawsuit

The “extremely outrageous behavior” continues to cause Virginia “significant emotional distress and harm.”

According to the legal documents, “In this nation, no president, prince or other individual is above the laws and no one, regardless of how vulnerable or powerless, can be denied the protection of the law.”

- Advertisement -

“Twenty-years ago, Prince Andrew was able to abuse an frightened and vulnerable child because of his wealth, power, position, connections, and connections.

“It’s long overdue for him to be held accountable.”

Publiated at Tue 10 Aug 2021, 16:30:47 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChristian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, or Alvin Kamara: What top-tier RB should be No. Kamara: Which top-tier RB should go No. Do you have drafts?
Next articleSource 2 will recreate Team Fortress 2 in Source 2. Modding Community
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks