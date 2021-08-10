Fitzy isn’t like this anymore Nova radio host Ryan Fitzgerald (44) unveils his shocking new look

- Advertisement -

Nova radio host and former AFL star Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald debuted his new look on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old had grown a shaggy beard in lockdown but shaved it off as part of ‘transformation Tuesday’.

This week, he spoke out on Fitzy and Wippa’s radio program. He said that Belinda Irons likes his new look because she used to hate the grey hair.

Ryan Fitzgerald (44), Nova radio host, unveiled his shocking new look Tuesday.

Fitzy stated, “I’m going to go back to fresh faces, the children love it,”

He said, “And my wife, came within five metres of me last night, and I thought, “oh! this is working.”

Ryan reverted to his clean-shaven appearance and was a marked change.

The beard is gone.

He talked about it this week on Fitzy and Wippa, saying his wife Belinda Irons likes the new style. She used to hate his long gray beard.

On Tuesday, Nova shared a post on Instagram. Some fans commented on how young Fitzy looked without any face-fuzz.

One fan said, “You look much younger,” below.

One more: “[You] Just Lost ten Years.”

One fan was not impressed and wrote: “I liked the beard.”

Fitzy lives in Sydney, Australia with Belinda and their families.

He grew his beard in Sydney during lockdown. However, he revealed that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic. This will no doubt help NSW meet its 6 million jab target.

Fitzy posted a photo of himself in a vaccine facility. He captioned the picture: “Fully Vaxxed, so impressed by Homebush.”

He said, “Keep searching and show patience for your jab. It’s important.”