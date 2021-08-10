Fortnite Superman Challenges – Unlock the Superman Skin

How do you get Superman’s skin in Fortnite? To become the Man of Steel, you first need to unlock his alter ego, so make sure you’ve completed the challenges to get the free Clark Kent skin in Fortnite first.
There are plenty of other things in Fortnite that you should try to complete before the season ends, such as hunting down any one of the Fortnite alien artifacts you’ve not picked up yet. You need these items to unlock more Kymera styles and there’s not a lot of time left to get all of them.
To get the Superman-related items you need, there are seven challenges that you can take on.To get Superman skin, you need only to complete one.You can find out more. This guide will show you how to complete all these challenges. It also includes maps that can help you locate certain places on Fortnite’s map. We also discuss what to do in order to pass the rings.
Fortnite Superman challenges
These are the Fortnite Superman Challenges and their unlockables:
- Clark Kent uses a telephone boothThis unlocks your secret identity, Superman’s Cape back jewel, Clark Kent skin (Superman), and Superman’s Cape back charm.
- Clark Kent: Glide through five ringsDaily Planet Back Bling unlocks
- Complete 64 epic questsKal-El’s Cape glider unlocks
- Complete 68 epic questsBanner icon that unlocks the banner
- Complete 73 epic questsUnlocks the Last Son of Krypton Loading screen
- Complete 78 epic questsLocks Solitude Striker pickaxe
- Complete 84 epic questsUnlocks Clark Kent’s (Shadow), outfit, Superman’s Cape (Shadow), back bling and The Daily Planet (The Late Edition), back bling. Solitude Striker pickaxe (Shadow), Kal-El’s Cape(Shadow).
Fortnite booths
If you have completed the Fortnite legendary challenges, this one shouldn’t be difficult. After you’ve donned the Clark Kent skin, head to one of the booths on the map.Use the phone to access the Superman skin.
Slide through Fortnite rings
As you jump out of your battle bus, head to the Weeping Woods.Angle yourself to face north so you are close to the bend of the Weeping Woods River.This is much easier if you use the parachute. Keep it open while you try this. It may take several attempts to fly the five rings, but once you do so, your Daily Planet Back bling will be unlocked.
Fortnite Epic Challenges: How do you complete them?
Although this one can take some time, the good news about it is that you will have the ability to unlock the Clark Kent skin and you can continue these challenges into the next season.
Below is a complete list of Fortnite’s epic challenges in Chapter 2 of Season 7.
Week 1.
- Five different types of weapons can be collected
- Find seven treasures in Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs
- With the Pulse Rifle, you can inflict 500 damages
- Elimination using the Rail Gun
- Payphones will accept a quest
- Upgrading weapons is possible
- Purchase a Mending Machine shield potion
Week 2
- Find seven treasures in Corny Complex and Lazy Lake
- Inflict 500 explosion damage on opponents and opponent structures
- Collect two spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park
- Destroy 15 equipment at satellite stations
- Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner
- You can visit different locations with one match
- Enter a Fortnite UFO
Week 3
- Get close to a campfire and dance
- Five fish can be caught at various fishing locations
- Three boats must be destroyed
- Holding a chicken, glide 20 meters
- Get in the Top 10 once
- Travel between Porta-Potties once
- Use three nuts and bolts in Fortnite crafting
Week 4
- Deal damage near a Fortnite abductor
- Three hiding spots must be destroyed
- Three objects must be destroyed at Retail Row (Lazy Lake), Pleasant Park or Holly Hatchery
- Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Fortnite Mothership
- Hunt an infected Fortnite animal
- Fly 1,000m in a UFO
- Use a UFO tractor beam beam to abduct your opponent
Week 5
- Three computer equipment from satellite stations and the Corny Complex must be destroyed
- Do 250 damage to IO Guards
- Eliminate two Fortnite trespassers
- Treat 500 Damage with IO and alien weapons
- Two supply drops are to be taken
- A UFO pilot who is inside can inflict 800 damage
- An IO box can be opened at a Corny Complex or satellite station.
Week 6
- Get 500 Gold Bars
- Spend 500 Gold Bars
- Three equipment must be destroyed on the top of each abductor
- In low gravity areas, open three boxes or ammo containers.
- Deploy three Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery
- Destroy alien trees
- Plant three saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio
Week 7
- The Recon Scanner can be used to identify one enemy player
- In one match, visit Misty Meadows and Catty Corner.
- Find five ammunition boxes
- Defeat Riot
- Drive a Ferrari 926 GTB through the storm
- Ferrari 926 GTB – Top Speed
- One Ferrari 926 GTB Time Trial
Week 8
Week 9
- Launch two toilets with a Fortnite Grab-Itron
- Once, dance on an abductor’s back or as a passenger in a saucer.
- Do not take any damage and do 100 to your opponents in one match.
- Recon scan an enemy with a Recon Gun, then strike them with the Rail Gun
- Driving 1,000 metres on an IO vehicle equipped with off-road tires
- One IO Launchpad
- Carry an alien sample from a satellite station’s dish to an entrance of Corny Complex
Week 10
- To deliver a tractor from Hayseed’s Farm, use the Grab-Itron (or saucer’s tractor beam).
- Travel in an Inflate-A-Bull
- Three Guardian Towers are available for you to visit
- Fishing is a great way to get a gun
- Outlast 200 opponents
- One elimination within close proximity
- Doctor Slone 50 percent of the damage
You’re likely to have completed most of the epic challenges, however any that you don’t complete will count toward this challenge after you unlock Clark Kent’s skin. You can find out more about the potential inclusion of Naruto or Kevin the Cube by checking out everything we currently know about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date.
