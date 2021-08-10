Fortnite Superman Challenges – Unlock the Superman Skin

How do you get Superman’s skin in Fortnite? To become the Man of Steel, you first need to unlock his alter ego, so make sure you’ve completed the challenges to get the free Clark Kent skin in Fortnite first.

There are plenty of other things in Fortnite that you should try to complete before the season ends, such as hunting down any one of the Fortnite alien artifacts you’ve not picked up yet. You need these items to unlock more Kymera styles and there’s not a lot of time left to get all of them.

To get the Superman-related items you need, there are seven challenges that you can take on.To get Superman skin, you need only to complete one.You can find out more. This guide will show you how to complete all these challenges. It also includes maps that can help you locate certain places on Fortnite’s map. We also discuss what to do in order to pass the rings.

Fortnite Superman challenges

These are the Fortnite Superman Challenges and their unlockables:

Clark Kent uses a telephone booth This unlocks your secret identity, Superman's Cape back jewel, Clark Kent skin (Superman), and Superman's Cape back charm.

This unlocks your secret identity, Superman’s Cape back jewel, Clark Kent skin (Superman), and Superman’s Cape back charm. Clark Kent: Glide through five rings Daily Planet Back Bling unlocks

Daily Planet Back Bling unlocks Complete 64 epic quests Kal-El's Cape glider unlocks

Kal-El's Cape glider unlocks Complete 68 epic quests Banner icon that unlocks the banner

Banner icon that unlocks the banner Complete 73 epic quests Unlocks the Last Son of Krypton Loading screen

Unlocks the Last Son of Krypton Loading screen Complete 78 epic quests Locks Solitude Striker pickaxe

Locks Solitude Striker pickaxe Complete 84 epic questsUnlocks Clark Kent’s (Shadow), outfit, Superman’s Cape (Shadow), back bling and The Daily Planet (The Late Edition), back bling. Solitude Striker pickaxe (Shadow), Kal-El’s Cape(Shadow).

Fortnite booths

If you have completed the Fortnite legendary challenges, this one shouldn’t be difficult. After you’ve donned the Clark Kent skin, head to one of the booths on the map.Use the phone to access the Superman skin.

Slide through Fortnite rings

As you jump out of your battle bus, head to the Weeping Woods.Angle yourself to face north so you are close to the bend of the Weeping Woods River.This is much easier if you use the parachute. Keep it open while you try this. It may take several attempts to fly the five rings, but once you do so, your Daily Planet Back bling will be unlocked.

Fortnite Epic Challenges: How do you complete them?

Although this one can take some time, the good news about it is that you will have the ability to unlock the Clark Kent skin and you can continue these challenges into the next season.

Below is a complete list of Fortnite’s epic challenges in Chapter 2 of Season 7.

Week 1.

Five different types of weapons can be collected

Find seven treasures in Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs

With the Pulse Rifle, you can inflict 500 damages

Elimination using the Rail Gun

Payphones will accept a quest

Upgrading weapons is possible

Purchase a Mending Machine shield potion

Week 2

Find seven treasures in Corny Complex and Lazy Lake

Inflict 500 explosion damage on opponents and opponent structures

Collect two spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park

Destroy 15 equipment at satellite stations

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner

You can visit different locations with one match

Enter a Fortnite UFO

Week 3

Get close to a campfire and dance

Five fish can be caught at various fishing locations

Three boats must be destroyed

Holding a chicken, glide 20 meters

Get in the Top 10 once

Travel between Porta-Potties once

Use three nuts and bolts in Fortnite crafting

Week 4

Deal damage near a Fortnite abductor

Three hiding spots must be destroyed

Three objects must be destroyed at Retail Row (Lazy Lake), Pleasant Park or Holly Hatchery

Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Fortnite Mothership

Hunt an infected Fortnite animal

Fly 1,000m in a UFO

Use a UFO tractor beam beam to abduct your opponent

Week 5

Three computer equipment from satellite stations and the Corny Complex must be destroyed

Do 250 damage to IO Guards

Eliminate two Fortnite trespassers

Treat 500 Damage with IO and alien weapons

Two supply drops are to be taken

A UFO pilot who is inside can inflict 800 damage

An IO box can be opened at a Corny Complex or satellite station.

Week 6

Get 500 Gold Bars

Spend 500 Gold Bars

Three equipment must be destroyed on the top of each abductor

In low gravity areas, open three boxes or ammo containers.

Deploy three Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery

Destroy alien trees

Plant three saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio

Week 7

The Recon Scanner can be used to identify one enemy player

In one match, visit Misty Meadows and Catty Corner.

Find five ammunition boxes

Defeat Riot

Drive a Ferrari 926 GTB through the storm

Ferrari 926 GTB – Top Speed

One Ferrari 926 GTB Time Trial

Week 8

Week 9

Launch two toilets with a Fortnite Grab-Itron

Once, dance on an abductor’s back or as a passenger in a saucer.

Do not take any damage and do 100 to your opponents in one match.

Recon scan an enemy with a Recon Gun, then strike them with the Rail Gun

Driving 1,000 metres on an IO vehicle equipped with off-road tires

One IO Launchpad

Carry an alien sample from a satellite station’s dish to an entrance of Corny Complex

Week 10

To deliver a tractor from Hayseed’s Farm, use the Grab-Itron (or saucer’s tractor beam).

Travel in an Inflate-A-Bull

Three Guardian Towers are available for you to visit

Fishing is a great way to get a gun

Outlast 200 opponents

One elimination within close proximity

Doctor Slone 50 percent of the damage

You’re likely to have completed most of the epic challenges, however any that you don’t complete will count toward this challenge after you unlock Clark Kent’s skin. You can find out more about the potential inclusion of Naruto or Kevin the Cube by checking out everything we currently know about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date.

Published at Tue 10 Aug 2021, 13:55:48 (+0000).