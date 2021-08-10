GTA 5 will be running at 4K60 FPS on PS5

Grand Theft Auto 5’s Next-Gen Update: Expanded and Enhanced Edition will be available on PlayStation 5 at 4K60 FPS.

That’s according to details revealed by Sony on PlayStation Germany’s official blog.

Duolingo is not my first language, and I’m still learning. So here’s the hilarious translation of Google Translate. “You’ve never seen Los Santos, the crime metropolis, shines with a bold graphic update at crisp 4K resolution. You make the city very safe and smooth thanks to 60 frames per second.

It’s not unreasonable to assume that the Xbox Series X version of Xbox will run at 4K60 FPS.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Extended and Enhanced Edition will be available on PlayStation 5 starting 11 November. GTA Online standalone will be free for PS5 users during the initial three months. It will end in February 2022.

PlayStation Plus members will be able to purchase $1m of in-game currency from Grand Theft Auto 5 through the PlayStation Store, until the PS5 version becomes available.