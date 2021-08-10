How do I download Instagram photos

We all enjoy Instagram, a social media platform for visual content sharing and hearing from other users. Like all social platforms, however, Instagram content can be fleeting and fast-moving, so knowing how to download or save photos and posts is a really useful skill to learn.

You might want to store your Instagram photos for safety or share them with others. You might also want to access content posted by other users. Or you might want to save your old photos, change your Instagram username, and start fresh with an empty feed. Heck, maybe you’re just tired of the app and want to save your memories before deleting your Instagram account altogether.

No matter what your reason for saving Instagram photos, this step-by-step guide will show you how.

How do you save the Instagram photos that you have created to your smartphone

Instagram allows you to easily save the photos you have taken, edited, and filtered in Instagram to your smartphone’s photo library.

Start the Instagram app and go to your profile. Tap the icon that looks like a person or the photo at the bottom. (Depending on the version of Instagram you have, what you see depends on your device.

After you have navigated to your profile page, click the menu icon with three horizontal lines at the top of the screen.

When the popup menu opens, choose to open “Settings”. It’s at the very top. The next step is to tap the “Account” button. Finally, hit the “Original Photos”, which will display if your iOS device has one. Android users will be able to access the “Original posts” option.

Instagram now allows you to save your Instagram images automatically. Click the button to save original photos/posts.

Once you have turned this feature on, all photos posted on Instagram will be saved to the phone’s photo collection. It’s so convenient!

How can I save Instagram photos from other users

You can save any Instagram photo or video from anyone to your private Instagram account. This will allow you to view the post again whenever you want. You should also know that if you save an Instagram post, no matter if they are following you, they won’t be able tell you that it’s been saved.

Tap the bookmark icon below a post to save it. You can add this post to your “Saved” general folder.

You can also save posts to collections within your private saved areas by tapping and holding the bookmark icon. The popup will display all the Instagram collections that you have created. You can also create new collections. Tap the “plus” symbol to do this.

To see all the pictures or videos you have saved, and any collections that you’ve made, tap on your profile again by tapping the profile icon at the top right. Next, tap on the “Saved” option in the pop up menu. You will see all of the bookmarked content.

We’ve already stated that only you have the ability to see your saved content and create collections. Reminder: Other Instagram users won’t know that you saved other peoples content.

Download Instagram Photos from Your Desktop Browser

Instagram doesn’t allow you to download photos from other users. This is due to very serious copyright concerns. There is an easy way to get it done on your desktop browser. This is not a good idea.

Open any Instagram image you wish to download in another browser tab. (Note: If you’re trying to open without being logged into your own Instagram account, you’ll need to right click on the image and select “Copy Link Address.”) Right click on the image to open it. A menu will appear. Click “View page source”

The page source code will be displayed in a new tab. Scroll through the code or use the “Find” feature of your browser to find the first.jpg URL you reach.

Only copy the URL text between the quotation marks or speech. Copy the URL and paste it into a new browser tab. After the image loads, you will be able to right-click to save it to your computer.

You should now be able to save Instagram images to your phone and also save content from other Instagram accounts that you like. You can save a recipe, save an inspiring quote, create mood boards, or just keep a beautiful picture.

The original publication date of this story was July 2020. It was updated August 2021.

