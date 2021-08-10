Hukum and Danyah set for Newbury

Owen Burrows, along with Hukum (stable star) and Danyah (stable star), is aiming for a Newbury big-race double on Saturday.

According to the Lambourn handler, Hukum is on track for two consecutive victories in Group Three Geoffrey Freer Stakes. Danyah will be preparing for an increase in class in Group Two BetVictor hungerford Stakes.

Hukum finished third behind Wonderful Tonight, a top-class filly in the Hardwicke Stakes held at Royal Ascot in June. He was then able to get back on the winning track in the Silver Cup at York last month.

Burrows stated that “Hukum almost certainly will run Saturday as long as we are happy with him tomorrow morning (Wednesday).

He’s been very good this year. He won the race last year, and it would be great to do so again.

It gets tricky afterwards, but it will be over by Saturday and we can worry about the next race.

“I saw they got 12 millimetres (at Newbury). We are only 25 minutes from Newbury and had a pleasant douse yesterday.

Image:

Hukum wins the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last year

The sun shines today. Although they are talking about getting some rain on Thursday, I think it will be dry and beautiful.

Hukum was among 12 submissions for Monday’s Geoffrey Freer.

He could be challenged by the William Haggas-trained Ilaraab who won six races consecutively before being disappointed in the Hardwicke.

Hukum’s stablemate Danyah won a small victory in the International Stakes at Ascot.

Image:

Dane O’Neill and Danyah finished second in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot

Three weeks prior, the Invincible Spirit mare had not won out of turn. He finished fourth at Lincoln, second at Newbury, and third at the Spring Cup.

Burrows said, “We will have to assess where we stand with him” and determine if he is able to take the step into Group Two.

We could also wait to see a Listed race at Newbury over seven furlongs in September. There’s also the Park Stakes at Doncaster at this Leger meeting. But that is still a month off.

“It was taught to me that running is good for health. He’s showing us the signs.

Danyah was one of the 19 confirmed for the Hungerford Stakes. Motakhayyel, Space Blues and Space Blues are the two top-rated.

Motakhayyel, who was trained by Richard Hannon, won Newmarket’s Bunbury Cup. He finished three lengths behind Danyah and the International. Space Blues, Group One winner Space Blues is expected to do better after his fourth place finish in the Lennox Stakes.

Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021, 12:15:14 (+0000).